RHOSLC: Jen Shah wants her fraud case dismissed, claims Hulu documentary will ‘severely jeopardize’ her trial

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is requesting that a judge throw out her fraud case, following the premiere of the Hulu documentary The Housewife and the Shah Shocker. Jen and her legal team are arguing that the information released in the film could have a negative impact on her trial.

It’s not clear if the judge will grant Jen her request and dismiss the case, which is set to go to trial early next year.

Her assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested with Jen and they were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud– in connection with a telemarketing scheme.

Initially, the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, but last month Stuart changed his plea to guilty. His sentencing is set for March 3, 2022.

Jen Shah wants her legal case dismissed due to Hulu documentary

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her legal team touted the recently released Hulu documentary as “reprehensible” and claimed it will “severely jeopardize “Jen’s ability to have a fair trial. Due to this, they want the case thrown out.

According to PEOPLE, Jen’s attorney wrote a letter to the judge and highlighted two specific interviewees whose words could prove problematic for the 48-year-old.

Two agents of Homeland Security Investigations shared their views about the Salt Lake City Housewife and the letter claimed they shared information that the public was not privy to.

“Their behavior has destroyed any chance that Ms. Shah will have a fair trial with an impartial jury,” wrote Jen’s attorney in a letter to the judge.

The document also read, “Given both the extensive viewership of Hulu nationwide and Ms. Shah’s public notoriety, a change in venue would not protect Ms. Shah’s rights, nor would alternative remedies such as a detailed voir dire or emphatic jury instructions.”

As a result of what was related in The Housewife and the Shah Shocker, Jen’s legal team requested that her indictment be dismissed.

The Housewife and the Shah Shocker

A few other eye-opening allegations were made against the Real House Housewives of Salt Lake City star in the Hulu documentary.

Designer Kao Johnson alleged that he had a tumultuous working relationship with Jen and said that she once threw a chili bowl at his head. He claimed that she screamed at him several times while he worked with her and that she is far worse than her on-screen persona.

A few months ago audio of Jen berating Kao was released to the public.

In January 2021 it all proved too much for Kao, and he quit working for Jen. He also claimed that she hasn’t paid him since September of 2020.

