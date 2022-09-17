RHOSLC: Jen Shah stuns in green sequins for first Season 3 confessional

RHOSLC star Jen Shah filmed for Season 3 of the show, amidst her legal battle. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will premiere in less than two weeks.

However, fans are getting a preview of some of the ladies’ confessional looks.

The fan account @housewivesofslc recently shared Jen Shah’s first confessional look for Season 3 of RHOSLC.

She wore a beautiful green sequin gown with long sleeves. Her eye shadow matched her dress.

She completed the look with beautiful diamond hoop earrings and a nude lip.

Jen wore her long black hair in a half ponytail.

Fans were quick to comment on the post. One fan complimented Jen’s beauty writing, “Obsessed with this look. So gorg.”

However, other fans were not so kind and came for Jen without mincing their words.

Viewers allude to Jen Shah’s upcoming prison sentence

A viewer was honest with her dilemma saying, “I’m struggling with her. She willingly took advantage of people. Why are we giving her praise of any kind?!”

Other viewers also alluded to Jen’s impending prison sentence.

One fan wrote, “How many years did she get for ripping off the elderly?” While another sarcastically wrote about Jen’s attire, “Not orange, huh?”

Jen Shah will be sentenced in November

Last July, Jen changed her plea to guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was charged with fraud and money laundering in March of 2021, after she was accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting seniors.

She was arrested last year while filming for the show.

Fans were surprised when Jen changed her plea because she had been claiming her innocence ever since her arrest.

However, she admitted in front of a judge that she committed wire fraud, “Offering services with little to no value.”

She will be sentenced on November 7. She faces up to 14 years in federal prison.

She also revealed that she knew many of the buyers were over 55 years old.

The trailer for the show dropped a few weeks ago, and there is already some drama.

Jen took to social media to reveal that one of her castmates called her son a racial slur. However, she didn’t say who.

She also shared five other salacious stories and asked fans to guess which one of her castmates said what.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9/8c on Bravo