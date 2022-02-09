RHOSLC fans are entertained by unhinged Lisa Barlow, react to her outburst

Lisa Barlow’s intense outburst against Meredith Marks proved entertaining for RHOSLC fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Barlow became totally unhinged during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City over Meredith Marks not having her back and being there for Mary Cosby instead.

Lisa left the dinner table and unraveled in a stunning display of digs at the other women, frantic wailing, slanderous remarks towards Meredith, and a comment about how she was richer than all the other women and didn’t need to be there.

All that drama seems to be something that RHOSLC fans were entertained by because they took to social media to express their amusement with the Lisa Barlow show.

Heather Gay led the way with a remark that got circulated where she said, “I love an unhinged Lisa Barlow.”

Lisa Barlow’s outburst on RHOSLC entertained fans who spoke out on social media

A Bravo fan page used Heather’s interview words about loving Lisa Barlow unhinged and added, “The girls that get it, get it and the girls that don’t, don’t.”

In the caption, the fan page wrote, “The absolute chaos.”

Other RHOSLC fans jumped into the comments to give their opinions on Lisa’s meltdown.

One fan remarked in a popular comment, “Lisa’s gotta be exhausted from carrying this season on her back.”

Another top opinion read, “Queen of not producing any tears when she cry’s.”

There was a viewer who wrote, “Lisa needs to renegotiate her contract TODAY!!!! Pay her whatever she wants! She deserves millions after last night HONEY!!!!”

And someone else remarked, “When her kids asked how the trip went and she said was great and it was really fun (laughing/crying emojis).”

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Can Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ friendship be repaired?

Lisa and Meredith have always brought up the fact that they have been friends for ten years, that they get told they look like each other and have ties to each other’s families.

Lisa felt devastated that Meredith chose to take Mary’s side in everything when Lisa had vocalized that she needed Meredith to stick up for her.

The question of whether too much damage has been done and whether there are now too many people involved in their friendship is something to consider. Both women have a history of repairing broken friendships with the other women in the group so it may be possible for them.

Lisa did make a jab and spilled Meredith’s alleged infidelity, called her family posers, and said she had sex with half of New York, so Meredith may also take serious offense to that once it gets brought to her attention.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.