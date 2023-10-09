RHOP star Mia Thornton’s husband says he gave her ‘permission’ to cheat but things got messy

Things are getting messy between The Real Housewives of Potomac star, Mia Thornton and her husband, Gordon Thornton— who just spilled some tea about their marriage.

The couple announced several days ago that they were getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage, but their split is not as amicable as they initially led us to believe.

Gordon just shared some eye-opening details about their marriage, including the revelation that he gave his wife permission to see other men.

That didn’t work the way he had intended because now, according to the businessman, Mia has left him for someone else.

An admittedly aggravated Gordon claimed that his wife only married him for money, and now that he doesn’t have access to the funds he once had, she decided to split.

Monsters and Critics reported on the couple’s separation last week, and in Mia’s statement she said that despite their split, their family is still her number one priority.

However, Gordon disagrees that his now estranged wife has put their family first.

Mia Thornton’s husband gave her ‘permission’ to go outside of their marriage

During an interview with TMZ, Gordon said during their marriage, he allowed his 38-year-old wife to see other men because he couldn’t satisfy her needs.

The 71-year-old said he told Mia, “I’m okay with you finding what you need elsewhere.”

“I only have two rules,” he continued. “One is, ‘Don’t give me a reason to look for it.’ Secondly, ‘keep the kids out of it,’ As long as you do that, I’m fine.”

However, Gordon claimed the mom of three didn’t abide by the guidelines.

“What really aggravates me through all of this, is that I’ve given her permission, but yet, she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what’s going on and why she’s leaving me,” said Gordon.

Gordon Thornton says the RHOP star has left him for another man

During his chat with the media outlet, Gordon claimed that Mia has left him for a new man she has dubbed her “soulmate.”

However, he reasoned that the RHOP star could have had the “best of both worlds” if she had remained true to their arrangement.

Gordon reiterated that he told Mia she could “see someone. Just don’t make it public…and don’t involve the kids.”

“She made the choice, I guess, to choose him over me,” said Gordon, who added, “I do agree that Mia married me for my money and the future she thought I could provide.”

Gordon said his “funds are limited at this time,” and he doesn’t have access to certain assets that he once had, which is why Mia has now left him for another man.

Check out Gordon Thornton’s full interview below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8 premieres on Sunday, November 5, at 8/9c on Bravo.