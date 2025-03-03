RHOP fans roast newbie Stacey Rusch amid reunion bombshell

Stacey Rusch is getting roasted online after a bombshell revelation in Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

Things are over between the Season 9 newbie and her boyfriend, Thomas Anthony Jones, TJ, who, by the way, is an actor by profession.

Stacey shared the breakup news at the reunion, but it was TJ who dropped a shocker, claiming she was paying him to be on the show.

Stacey denied the accusation, refusing to believe that TJ made these claims during a FaceTime conversation with Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie.

Eddie took the stage and confirmed that TJ not only said the new housewife was paying for his services but that she owed him money.

Stacey stuck to her story even after they played the video of TJ as proof.

Now she’s getting dragged on social media for the mess she found herself in.

RHOP viewers roast Stacey Rusch over paid boyfriend scandal

Stacey didn’t do herself any favors by refusing to call TJ on camera and clear up the accusations he made against her.

Her RHOP castmates made it clear they did not believe her and the viewers were not buying her story either.

“Damn, Stacey! You were one of my favorites but now you look like a fool for thinking we are fools to believe this lie #RHOP,” wrote a commenter.

“Stacey’s commitment to the lies she tells herself (and others) is actually scary more than it is funny #RHOP,” said someone else.

One X user exclaimed, “Stacey girl, this better not be true. Paying TJ to be on the show??? With the way he was treating you? Embarrassing! #RHOP.”

Someone else reasoned, “Stacey don’t want to call TJ because she knows he will expose her live and provide extra information, that’s why she scared 😭 #RHOP.”

RHOP Season 9 is a wrap

With the final part of the reunion airing tonight, Season 9 is officially a wrap.

It was an interesting reunion, to say the least, with the absence of Karen Huger.

This marked the first time since the show’s premiere that the Grande Dame wasn’t in attendance, although she was a topic of conversation.

Karen checked into a rehab facility before the reunion, and at the time, her sentencing date was fast approaching.

However, it wasn’t good news for the OG.

She was sentenced to two years in jail with one year suspended for the 2024 DUI accident, which means she will spend one year behind bars.

Season 10 will continue without the 61-year-old, who will still be serving her time when the cameras start rolling again.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.