RHOP: Candiace Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett defends his wife, tells the haters it’s just a TV show

Chris Bassett defends Candiace Dillard. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Potomac husband Chris Bassett wants the haters to chill with the backlash over wife Candiace Dillard. He recently called out the trolls and reminded them that it’s just a TV show.

Candiace’s witty comebacks and sharp tongue have gained her a legion of haters over the years, and arguably, she ranks high on the list of most disliked Bravo Housewives.

The hatred for Candiace intensified last season when she feuded with Monique Samuels. That resulted in a physical altercation between the two women and Monique eventually quit the show.

Chris Bassett defends wife Candiace Dillard againts online hate

A new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is in progress, but people just can’t forget the past, and with each argument, Candiace gets reminded of her prior altercations. The former pageant queen is still embroiled in drama with Ashley Darby which has been ongoing for quite some time.

However, it’s her latest confrontation with newbie Mia Thornton that has people reminding Candiace of her altercation with Monique Samuels. But her husband, Chris Basset, who recently had to step in when Candiace went off on Mia, wants viewers to leave his wife alone!

The Potomac husband posted a message for the haters. It seems the trolls had a lot to say about his wife in the comment section of his Tik Tok videos– which are usually food-related given that he’s a professional chef. So Chris told the trolls to take their hateful messages somewhere else.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Yow seriously, y’all are some hating, hating people, over a television show,” remarked Chris. “Is your life that miserable that a television show, entertainment upsets you so much?”

He continued, “Take that hate back over to the Twitters and the Instagram. We just tryna cook and drink and have some fun over here man…cheers y’all.”

Candiace Dillard is feeling the heat this season

The hatred for Candiace has intensified this season and the last episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac has people even more upset.

During an intense altercation with Mia during their cast trip-which included the husbands–Candiace said something about Mia’s mother. However, some people felt she took things too far due to Mia’s strained relationship with her mother, which by the way, Candiace had no idea about.

However, things got even worse when Candiace tossed a few pieces of lettuce in Mia’s face, and viewers lashed out at her behavior, given her own drama with Monique Samuels last season.

It was Candiace’s husband Chris who had to intervene and pull his wife away from the fight, but the drama is not over quite yet.

Let’s see how the rest of the season plays out and if Candiace can redeem herself in the eyes of viewers.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.