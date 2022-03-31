RHOP: Ashley Darby addresses new cheating rumors against Michael Darby

Ashley Darby answers to cheating rumors once again. Pic credit: Bravo

Ashley Darby is once more having to speak out against claims that her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, is cheating. Ashley and Michael have faced rumors, and truths, about infidelity in their marriage throughout the seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Ashley has always stood by Michael’s side through it all, and is doing the same this week, after Michael was spotted with a mystery woman over the weekend in South Carolina.

Many fans responded, saying the photo had no context and didn’t prove if Michael was up to no good, but others weren’t as convinced. Ashley had an explanation for the photo, and came to his defense on social media.

Ashley Darby said claims of Michael Darby’s cheating are ‘bogus’

Michael was photographed with a dark-haired woman at a hotel in Columbia, South Carolina, by a RHOP viewer, who took to Reddit to share their evidence.

“What are you doing here without ASHLEY?!” the Reddit user asked.

Another fan asked, “How could he do this to [Ashley]?” and another noticed, “Someone looks none too pleased you’re taking his picture.”

A viewer also said, “Why is he there without Ashley? They just started filming for the new season too… hmm.”

The photo ended up circulating on the internet, causing Ashley to step in and handle the rumors firsthand. She took to her Instagram story to address the photo before it got out of hand.

She denied any shenanigans, stating, “That article is bogus. Michael was at a wedding this weekend, and the people pictured are his friends of over 30 years,” Ashley told her fans and followers on March 28. “Michael and I will always be transparent about what’s happening between us.”

“Leave the fables to Aesop,” she added. Short, sweet, and to the point.

The trust between Ashley and Michael is a work in progress

During an episode of the RHOP After Show last year, Ashley admitted she still has a hard time trusting Michael after past infidelity

“I would be lying through my teeth if I said that I was completely comfortable and felt safe and trusted Michael 100 percent after having Dylan because that previous experience after having Dean, it was hurtful to me, that rather than talk to me about how he was feeling he decided to try to find affection from someone else,” she revealed.

“So while things are a little bit different I still am a little scarred from that, and I am very on guard and aware and always looking for signs that could be leading us going down that road again.”

The couple has been going strong after welcoming their second son Dylan early last year, but they are still having small issues. During Season 6, Ashley opened up about her life as a mother of two, and Michael was called out after criticizing Ashley’s postpartum look.

It was the second time he’s shown this behavior after the couple admitted to suffering from a lack of intimacy after welcoming their eldest son Dean.

Even if viewers criticize her for it, Ashley tries hard to maintain a strong marriage. Michael’s demeanor has put a target on his back with fans, viewers, and the other Housewives. He managed to stay out of the drama last season, but controversies are always lurking around the corner.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo