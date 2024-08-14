RHONY Season 15 trailer teases pregnancy bombshell, feuds, and marital woes

The Real Housewives of New York Season 15 is coming in hot if the first trailer is to be believed.

After weeks of teases, Bravo went public with the first footage of the upcoming season, and it looks like a major improvement over Season 14.

With the cast being replaced last year, it was only a matter of time before the new ladies came into their own.

Reality TV stars sometimes take time to get comfortable on-screen, and that appears to be the case with RHONY following its complete cast reboot.

Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield return, alongside newcomer Racquel Chevremont.

As the trailer promises, plenty of exciting storylines are at play here, including a mystery pregnancy.

“Is she pregnant again?” Brynn asks Erin at one point.

“That’s why she’s not drinking,” she adds.

“She had this wild night and ended up getting pregnant by this other guy,” Jessel chimes in further into the trailer.

Rebecca Minkoff will have plenty of screentime

It’s a juicy storyline, but there’s no telling whether it’s about any of the series’ regular stars or if it could be linked to a new friend of the housewife, Rebecca Minkoff.

In the trailer, Rebecca points out that she’s unafraid of people hating her because she’s a successful businesswoman with a company valued at over $100 million.

However, an awkward scene ensues when Rebecca is asked on a helicopter ride about her affiliation with the Church of Scientology.

If the ladies thought they would get something good for the camera out of that, they were sadly mistaken.

“No comment,” Rebecca says, brushing her co-stars off.

It will be interesting to see whether the women leave it at that with Rebecca or if they’ll continue to try to get her to bring it up on camera.

Brynn and Ubah are feuding on RHONY Season 15

One of the most significant scenes involves an argument between Brynn and Ubah in which the former makes fun of the latter’s modeling career.

“Darling, go Google my name. Naomi wish, Gisele wish,” Ubah fires back after Brynn says her career isn’t comparable to Naomi Campbell or Gisele Büdchen’s.

“You’re delusional; you model for Dress Barn,” Brynn hurls back in one of the most shocking scenes of the trailer.

There’s also drama between Jenna and Sai when the fashion mogul asks about the influencer’s time at therapy.

The ladies have some big debates about where Sai is as a person and whether they believe her attitude has improved.

It’s a lot, and we’re barely scratching the surface with the impressive storylines the ladies are bringing to the table this season.

Jessel, last season’s MVP, is ready to expand her family, but her husband, Pavit Randhawa, has other ideas.

The couple’s scenes last season were some of the best because they were unafraid to share their lives with the Bravo audience.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 premieres Tuesday, October 1, on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.