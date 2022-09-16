RHONY: Bethenny Frankel makes bold statement with filtered vs unfiltered photo

Former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel asks, “where does it end?” when filtering bodies on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/Admedia

Bethenny Frankel has never been afraid to speak her mind, and she uses her voice to be a positive role model for her followers, particularly young women.

The Real Housewives of New York alum recently took to social media to share some pictures of herself.

In the first picture, Bethenny looks much younger as the photo has been retouched or has a filter on it.

She shared the filtered photo next to the same picture without a filter in the second slide.

However, the picture on the left is filtered, whereas in the other one, she still looks good, but there is something more natural about the photo.

And this was the point she intended to make.

Former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel says she’ll be transparent with her followers about her appearance

Bethenny captioned the post, “Hey it’s me, your favorite filtered friend… just making myself look a little better, a little younger, so you think I look better than you.”

She added sarcastically, “Doesn’t that really build up your self esteem? I spend hours with tech assistants to make myself look good and you feel bad!”

Bethenny continued pointing out the differences between both pictures. In the filtered one, she has fewer wrinkles, her skin looks healthier, her hair thicker, and her lips fuller.

She wrote down a list of enhancements made to the first picture and posed the question, “When does it end?”

Bethenny told friends that she is not against getting “glammed up” or using makeup, but she wants them to know what it is.

She doesn’t want her followers to look bad by comparing themselves with a manufactured picture of herself thinking it’s how she looks.

She wrote, “Ps. When it’s filtered or I’m glammed up, you will know it! Xo”

Bethenny Frankel calls out the ‘insane online world’ that we all take part in

In her post, Bethenny indirectly called out influences and people with a platform. She wrote, “The online world we live in is insane. It’s so important that we acknowledge what’s happening with the filtering and the photoshopping and the outright lying.”

She added, “What is the message we are all buying into? What are we sharing with our children?”

Bethenny has a 12-year-old daughter, Bryn, and, understandably, she is more and more worried about the impossible beauty standards that are being set for teenage girls.

The Businesswoman called out Kim Kardashian a few months ago for bragging about losing 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into the late Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala.

Bethenny said we must be careful of the messages we send to young women.

She also spoke against the use of filters to change the look of their bodies. She said it was deceitful.

She recently posted a filtered picture of herself in a bikini to again speak out against influencers who sell a false image of themselves.

She explained how badly this trend affects young women’s mental health. She also pointed out that it created an illusion for men, putting even more pressure on women to attain the unattainable.