RHONY: Bethenny Frankel explains why she’s is in no rush to tie the knot with fiance Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel is in no rush to marry Paul Bernon. Pic credit: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel has had her romantic relationships play out in public since she first starred on Real Housewives of New York in 2008. Unfortunately for Bethenny, she has been unlucky in love.

However, her luck changed in 2018, when she met film producer Paul Bernon on a dating app. The two became engaged in March of 2021 while on vacation in Florida.

The Skinnygirl maven and her fiance are not in a hurry to get married.

Bethenny is ‘happy’ with where she is with Paul

In a recent interview, Bethenny said, “We are happy with where we are. We’re honestly just so happy that we’re being in the moment. I mean, you know, I’m not a spring chicken, so it’s not like we’re rushing.” The 51-year-old former Housewife joked about her age, as her fiance Paul is 41.

The twice-married Bethenny said that this time, her wedding would be different from her last in one way, “I would definitely, definitely do small.” Instead of getting caught up in the chaos of wedding planning, she and Paul are enjoying being an engaged couple for now.

“He’s a good person who I love,” she said in 2019, after a year of dating. “I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

In a recent Instagram photo, she captioned, “Romantic time becomes increasingly more precious. It’s important to go back to center, to connect and to nurture what is important,” she shared. “Without supporting that strong foundation, it all crumbles.”

Right now, Bethenny is busier than ever with her foundation BStrong, and her efforts to help Ukrainian refugees, which leaves little time to plan a wedding. Bethenny and her team have raised $100 million for women and children taking refuge in Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

Bethenny and Paul both are fresh off divorces

Though the pair briefly split in October 2020, they remained cordial, which led to their eventual make-up three months later.

After separating eight years prior, Bethenny finalized her tumultuous divorce from Jason Hoppy in 2021. The couple married in 2010 but announced in 2012 that they were splitting for good. A contentious, years-long court battle ensued, with a nasty custody battle over their daughter Bryn. In March, she happily announced that the struggle was over when she and Jason became legally divorced.

Bethenny was also married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997 and in a long-term relationship with Dennis Shields, who passed away suddenly in 2018.

Paul was married to his wife, Ashley, for 14 years before they divorced in 2017. The couple shares two children.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.