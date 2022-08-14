RHONY alum Dorinda Medley has a word for the ‘jealous haters’ in odd video 

Former RHONY star Dorinda Medley posts odd video calling out the haters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Steffens/AdMedia

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley stunned followers when she uploaded a recent video to social media.

The RHONY alum is known for her bold and colorful personality. While some admire Dorinda for her outright confidence and willingness to say what’s on her mind, others have taken issue for her often harsh approach.

In the video shared with her fans and followers, Dorinda put herself out there once again and seized the opportunity to call out the “jealous haters.”

Dorinda was sitting in a pool, wearing a black hat and some Chanel sunglasses.

She started lip-syncing to Beyonce’s new song Cozy.

Flashing a look at the camera, Dorinda leaned into the lyrics of the song for her performance.

RHONY alum Dorinda Medley shares odd video, says ‘Don’t listen to jealous heaters’

She pulled down her sunglasses and mouthed the words, “I love me, they hate me” and fake cried after. She then patted her chest as she continued, “They want me.”

“Life” was written above the video. Dorinda seemingly wanted to hint that this is what life was like for her. She is hated on because she loves herself.

She ended the bizarre video with a peace sign while sticking out her tongue.

The owner of Bluestone Manner captioned the video, “Remember Who cares? You’re Fabulous! Don’t listen to jealous haters.”

Fans came for Dorinda in the comments section of her odd post

Dorinda recently appeared on Season two of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. She was the hostess of the trip and the ladies all stayed at her Bluestone Manor.

Nevertheless, she got into arguments with many of them including Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge. She also got into a verbal fight with Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin. Jill told her she expected her to be more present for her after she lost her husband. However, Dorinda accused Jill of being “Thirsty.”

Dorinda also got into a screaming match with Real Housewives of Orange County OG Vicki Gunvalson.

During the trip, she mentioned that Bravo did not fire her, but that Andy Cohen told her she was put on “Pause.” The ladies mocked her for this and said she was detached from reality.

Fans shared this sentiment, as they commented on her odd video calling out the haters.

One user wrote, “Ok Dorinda’s social media is getting to be embarrassing. She is just copying other people and trying desperately to stay in the limelight. Every single post, I have seen someone else do a ton better. Dorinda, you needs a new manager- pronto.”

Another viewer simply commented, “Jealous?” adding a bunch of a laughing emojis.

Another fan wrote, “Dorinda this is cringe.” She added a cringing emoji.

Although Dorinda had some supportive fans, many viewers commented that no one felt jealous of her.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is now streaming on Peacock.