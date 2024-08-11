RHONJ’s Joe Giudice to fight General Hospital alum Antonio Sabato Jr. in celebrity boxing match

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice is getting back into the ring, but not the reality TV show ring.

Joe is headed to the boxing ring where he will take on former General Hospital star Antonio Sabato Jr. for a celebrity match later this year.

Official Celebrity Boxing was founded back in 2003 and, as the name says, pits celebrities against each other for an official boxing match.

Antonio and Joe will face off in Nassau in December, with the news being announced on Instagram.

“It’s going down ‘Battle in the Bahamas’ First ever all TV Star showdown @antoniosabatojr VS. former @rhonjtv star @joe.giudice Live on Pay Per-view December 7!!!,” read the caption on the IG post.

RHONJ fans know Joe currently lives in the Bahamas after being deported from the United States in 2019 so it makes sense the fight will take place there.

Joe Giudice promotes Celebrity Boxing fight

After years of being away from reality TV, Joe is getting back into the entertainment business in another form: boxing.

Joe shared in an Instagram video that he signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing, which means Antonio won’t be his only match.

“It’s happening! My new opponent is gonna be Antonio Sabato Jr You might know him from General Hospital, Calvin Klein model. I don’t know but this guy is in shape. Italian guy. Calls himself the Italian Stahlian,” Joe said, “So, it’s on!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum did a little bit of trash-talking before telling his followers to stay tuned for more. Joe plans on documenting his boxing journey and getting for the fight on social media.

General Hospital alum Antonio Sabato Jr. speaks out about Joe Giudice fight

Like Joe said, Antonio is known for his role on General Hospital, where fans know him as Jagger Cates. Antonio played the role back in the day, but it was recast this year with Adam J. Harrington, causing a bit of controversy.

However, all of that is behind the actor, who is preparing to take on Joe in a matter of months. Antonio also used Instagram to announce the fight, making it seem like Celebrity Boxing has been looking for an opponent for him for a while.

In the footage, Antonio mispronounces Joe’s name before admitting this is his first official boxing event. Antonio also admitted he was just wrapping up a four-hour workout.

Celebrity Boxing has set the stage for a former reality TV star to take on a former soap star when Joe Giudice and Antonio Sabato Jr. face off in the ring later this year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.