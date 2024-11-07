RHONJ’s Gia Giudice and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael spark engagement rumors

Gia Giudice and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, have been going strong for a few years, but did the couple get engaged?

That’s what people are wondering after a video on social media started to stir up questions about a possible engagement.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her beau have been together for over four years and celebrated their anniversary over the summer.

The pair has been making plans for their future, and in Season 14 of RHONJ, the 23-year-old expressed their desire to move in together.

Her mom, Teresa Giudice, wasn’t exactly on board with that, reasoning that Gia should live independently for a while before moving in with Christian.

While Gia disagreed with that idea, she has yet to move out of her family’s Jersey mansion.

However, has the couple taken an even bigger step in their romance?

RHONJ’s Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael spark engagement rumors

Gia was asked about tying the knot with Christian during a RHONJ Season 14 confessional, and she admitted to not knowing when they would get married.

However, a recent TikTok post has people thinking it could be soon.

The Bravo star posted a video of her and Christian replicating a move from Dancing with the Stars, which has become a viral trend on TikTok.

The video showed Gia lying flat on the floor back as Christian grabbed her leg and pulled her up in one smooth move.

The couple’s effortless first attempt at pulling off the tricky routine had people convinced that she should be on the next season of DWTS.

They might be on to something with that one.

Gia’s “Practicing for our wedding 🤪” caption prompted numerous questions and comments about her engagement.

Did Christian propose to Gia?

After TikTok users spotted Gia’s caption, they had a lot of questions and comments.

“I can’t wait for this wedding 🥰,” a commenter exclaimed.

“🥰🥰🥰🥰 Love you guys is congratulations in order. I’m so happy for you guys!!!!!” added someone else.

A TikToker told Gia, “Girrrrrl when that wedding needs to be planned….. 📞 me.”

Another asked, “Did I miss the engagement???”

In case you’re wondering, the answer is no, Christian did not pop the question to the RHONJ star, at least not at the time of this article.

Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia eventually shut down the engagement rumors after a commenter said, “I didn’t realize you are engaged.”

“I’m not lollll,” she responded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.