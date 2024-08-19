RHONJ’s Dolores Catania doubles down on calling out Teresa Giudice over Luis Ruelas’ comment

Dolores Catania shocked The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers when she called out Teresa Giudice at the alternate reunion.

It took eight seasons, but Dolores finally went head to head with the OG over a nasty comment made by her husband Luis Ruelas.

The NJ businessman caught major flack on social media for wishing suffering on Margaret Josephs’ son in a scene from the finale.

However, when Teresa watched the episode, not only was she not moved by the harsh words, she defended him.

That proved too much for Dolores, who told her that she couldn’t defend Luis’ behavior.

The pair had a tense moment as Dolores stood her ground, and during a recent interview, she doubled down on her decision to call out the OG.

Dolores Catania speaks on her tense interaction with Teresa Giudice

Dolores Catania has played Switzerland for so long, that no one knew she was capable of speaking out against Teresa.

However, she proved everyone wrong at the reunion watch party after seeing Luis Ruelas’ vile comment about Margaret’s son.

The RHONJ star was asked about that moment during a guest appearance on Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets.

Dolores confessed she hadn’t watched the clip and she doesn’t plan to “cause I knew when I did it, I’m like ‘ah, this is gonna be a thing.'”

However, the mom of two doubled down on her decision to speak out, telling Jason at that moment she was being a “real friend.”

“It was kind of a visceral reaction but for two reasons, number one, he’s gonna get flack for that,” reasoned the Bravo Housewife. “Number two, it shouldn’t have been said.”

“I was upset for what was said,” she added.

Dolores talks about refusing to take sides on RHONJ

During the interview, Dolores opened up about the constant backlash she receives for not choosing sides on the show.

The RHONJ star’s two closest friends, Margaret and Teresa, are sworn enemies, and being the middle man in that drama hasn’t been easy.

Dolores has known Teresa since they were teenagers, and it seems she has some loyalty to her for getting her cast in the Jersey franchise.

However, since Margaret joined the show, she has formed a tight bond with Dolores, and things have been tricky as she tries to straddle the fence between the feuding sides.

“You can’t succumb to the pressure of taking a side when you don’t want to,” reasoned the 53-year-old. “If you’re friends with two people and they’re fighting you don’t have to support that fight, you just have to be a supportive friend.”

Check out Dolores Catania’s interview with Jason Tartick below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.