RHONJ viewers clap back at Joe Gorga after he tells fans to ‘stay humble’

Joe Gorga shared one of his infamous quotes after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but viewers are calling him out.

Joe’s recent post about staying humble is not sitting well with fans of the show, after his behavior in Episode 7 titled Gifts & Receipts.

The episode centered on Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga’s Limoncello event, but the real star of the show was a bottle of White Label.

The whiskey was a housewarming gift from Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas, the only ones who didn’t snag an invite to the event.

The gift was supposedly meant to be a peace offering from Teresa amid their family feud.

However, Joe wanted nothing to do with his sister’s gift, so in a dramatic display, he tossed the card in the fire, unread.

That’s why he’s now getting called out for preaching about humility.

RHONJ fans clap back at Joe Gorga for telling people to ‘stay humble’

The RHONJ star posted a photo and a quote on Instagram after the latest episode aired.

“None of us sit high enough to look down on anybody. Remain humble” wrote Joe on the photo, adding in the caption, “Stay humble.”

It didn’t take long for RHONJ viewers to pounce on Joe and accuse him of not being humble in the situation with his sister.

“U r anything but humble. The speech and performance u gave with throwing her card in the fire was disgusting,” said a commenter.

“Please. Coming from a drama queen like you. Be humble yourself and stop with the lies,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Look at yourself in the mirror and repeat that out loud.”

Another added, “Boy, please!!!! This is not the advice you are in a position to give!!!!”

“Your sister will always outshine and be more successful than you and your boring wife. Be humble 😂” a RHONJ viewer also wrote.

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

There’s trouble brewing in New Jersey

We’re seven episodes into Season 14 and as you can imagine, things are just warming up.

Get ready for more RHONJ drama in Episode 8, titled Trouble in Tulum, featuring an epic event thrown by Teresa Giudice.

In the episode, Margaret Josephs and her husband, Joe Benigno, cope with life-changing news, while Melissa plans an upcoming fashion show for Envy.

Meanwhile, hostility continues to build between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin despite seemingly smoothing things over in the last episode.

Viewers will see the fun night turn into a brawl between the two women after their dramatic fallout was teased in the Season 14 trailer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.