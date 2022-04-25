RHONJ: Traci Johnson says Teresa Giudice is ‘insanely defensive’ about Luis Ruelas

Traci Johnson speaks on Teresa Giudice’s relationship with Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie Traci Johnson got to witness firsthand just how quickly things can escalate among the women. This season it was Teresa Giudice who lost her cool after finding out that her castmates were talking about her fiance Luis Ruelas.

However, Traci shared her opinion of the OG being so “insanely defensive” of Luis and noted that it doesn’t help the perception that people have of him. According to Traci, if Teresa simply allowed Luis to respond to the rumors, it would likely put their questions to rest.

However, that has not been the situation this season. As the cast continued to question the accusations online about the New Jersey businessman, things escalated to new heights.

Traci Johnson says Teresa Giudice is ‘insanely defensive’ of Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared her opinion on the drama that has ensued since she joined the show. The main storyline this season revolved around Teresa and her unwavering defense of Luis as the cast members dared to ask questions about his past.

While Luis seemed open to the idea of answering questions, Teresa immediately shut that down. However, Traci thinks that Teresa’s stance about not speaking on Luis’ past has cast even more suspicions on him and noted “If there’s smoke there’s fire, somewhere.”

“I think she’s just insanely defensive to a fault,” said Traci during a chat with Us Weekly. “To the point where she doesn’t let him speak for himself during the series, as you could see multiple times and I think that’s to her detriment.”

The new Bravo Housewife reasoned that “If he [Luis] came out ahead of the story and said his piece, maybe perception would be different about him.”

As for Traci’s own perception of Luis, she noted that on the surface he’s a “nice enough guy” who treats Teresa well.

However, she admitted that it’s hard to get to know Luis because she’s “never allowed to ask him a question.”

“I know nothing other than surface level with him because you can’t ask him a question about his past,” reasoned Traci.

Traci Johnson speaks on the Nashville drama between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also dished on the dramatic altercation that went down between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice in Nashville because of the Luis rumors.

Traci admitted she “did not see that coming” and threw some shade at Teresa for her behavior.

“Quite honestly I don’t think I ever would have anticipated an almost 50-year-old woman clearing a table of drinks at someone,” said Traci. “That just isn’t people I associate myself with, so that was shocking.”

Furthermore, Traci added, “What Marg was saying wasn’t something that warranted that reaction.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.