RHONJ: Teresa Giudice steps out in a midriff-baring outfit after marrying Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice steps out in a pink outfit after tying the knot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas just made their fashionable debut after tying the knot on Saturday, August 6.

The newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Ruelas changed out of their wedding attire and into more comfortable outfits for the day out.

Teresa was glowing in her pink two-piece outfit as she headed out to brunch with her new husband, as well as Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill Aydin.

Jennifer, who shared the group photo on Instagram, was also on bridesmaid duty during the lavish celebration along with Dolores Catania. The other Jersey women and their husbands also attended the event — except for Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga who decided last minute to skip it.

Melissa and Joe shocked people mere hours before the wedding with news that they would not attend after an altercation while filming the RHONJ Season 13 finale. Although viewers weren’t too sure if the rumors were true, Melissa and Joe’s absence was glaring on the wedding day.

Nonetheless, Teresa enjoyed her special day and the couple seemed happy in what appeared to be their first public outing since tying the knot.

Teresa Giudice steps out in a midriff-baring top after her wedding

Teresa Giudice and Luis stepped out for brunch, with friends stylishly dressed for their first public outing as man and wife.

They left the formal outfits behind and opted for a more casual attire since the wedding was behind them.

Jennifer Aydin posted a photo that showed Luis in a white button-down shirt and khaki pants while Teresa opted for a pink ensemble.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her midriff in a halter neck top and let down her intricate Mediterranean hairstyle that cost $10,000 to create.

Teresa’s hairstylist used nearly 1500 bobby pins to keep the bride’s tresses in place, and by the end of the wedding, her neck hurt from all the hair that was used for the half up, half down hairstyle.

By night’s end, another two hours were needed to undo the style. For the brunch, Teresa changed it up and had her tresses in long waves down her shoulders and parted in the middle.

Teresa Giudice shows legs in a high-slit outfit

The newly married reality TV personality paired her pink midriff-baring top with a matching skirt.

The midi skirt featured a thigh-high slit and showed off her legs as she posed for the shot with Luis, Jennifer, and Bill Aydin.

Teresa’s large wedding ring was also clearly visible as she placed on hand on her leg and had her other arm wrapped around Luis.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.