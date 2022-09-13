RHONJ: Teresa Giudice spends time with Jennifer Aydin in jeans shorts and designer t-shirt

Teresa Giudice goes casual in t-shirt and jeans shorts. Pic credit: @ teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is gearing up for her Dancing with the Stars debut, and her friends are ready to cheer her on.

The first person to congratulate the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was her BFF Jennifer Aydin, and they recently spent the day together– with Teresa dressed in casual shorts and a designer t-shirt.

Jennifer shared a group photo on social media along with new cast member Danielle Cabral and congratulated the OG again. Danielle joined the show by way of her friendship with Teresa, and we’ll see a lot more of her next season.

The newbie seems to have gotten close to Jennifer since they filmed Season 13 as there are photos of them together on Danielle’s Instagram page taken during their cast trip to Ireland.

Meanwhile, both women came together to cheer on their friend as she preps for an arduous couple of weeks on the dance floor.

Teresa has her eyes on the mirror ball trophy and recently vowed to make her husband and her kids proud. We’ve never really seen the mom of four show off her dance skills, so we’re patiently waiting to see her moves once the competition kicks off.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wears jeans shorts and a Gucci t-shirt

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was dressed down in a casual outfit to spend time with Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral.

The three women posed for a photo on the couch with Teresa in the middle. She had a big smile on her face while clad in white jeans shorts, a white Gucci t-shirt, and flip-flops.

Danielle wore casual pink pants, a plunging black top, and black sandals, while Jennifer opted for a black Fendi tracksuit with black sneakers.

“Congratulations Teresa on @dancingwiththestars! Can’t wait to cheer you and @pashapashkov on this wild ride!!👑🥳💪🏻🕺🏻💃🏻” Jennifer captioned the post.

Teresa Giudice wears gold fringe for DWTS promo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is only a week away from competing on Dancing with the Stars and her partner Pasha Pashkov just gave us a sneak peek of their outfit.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Pasha shared a snippet of their promo shoot. The DWTS pro wore a buttoned-down gold shirt and black pants, while Teresa’s outfit was a bit more dramatic.

The clip showed the Bravo star shimmying in her plunging gold mini dress with side cutouts as the photographer snapped away in the background.

The dress featured lots of fringe along the neckline and on the front and as well as the entire bottom half of the outfit which she paired with matching gold heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasha Pashkov (@pashapashkov) “lil bts along with our promo shots 💛🧡 We are ONLY 1 WEEK away from @dancingwiththestars PREMIERE 🪩 Sept 19th on @disneyplus 💫” wrote Pasha in the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.