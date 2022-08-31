RHONJ: Teresa Giudice speaks on Ramona Singer missing her wedding after leaking info

Teresa Giudice speaks on Ramona Singer’s wedding snub. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Ramona Singer caused chaos when she shared Teresa Giudice’s wedding invitation days before the event, and after all that, she didn’t even show up.

Teresa recently dished on Ramona’s absence from her wedding and noted that the RHONY star was not disinvited despite the major snafu that cost her thousands of dollars.

Teresa and husband Luis Ruelas had to send out new invites and beefed up security after their wedding information was posted online by Ramona who was noticeably absent from the lavish affair.

However, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not letting Ramona’s wedding snub affect her in any way as the mom-of-four noted that she was surrounded by love on her special day.

It’s not surprising that Teresa wasn’t upset about Ramona’s absence as some very important people in her life didn’t show up either.

Teresa’s only brother Joe Gorga as well as his wife Melissa Gorga opted to skip the event after a nasty feud erupted while filming the last episode of Season 13 only days prior.

Furthermore, Teresa’s BFF Dina Manzo was also a no-show and the OG has already shared her feelings about their absences.

Teresa Giudice doesn’t care that Ramona Singer missed her wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star just returned from her honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece, and she was already booked and busy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa was on a panel at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia with her castmate Dolores Catania and RHONY alum Dorinda Medley both of whom were at her wedding.

In a video captured by The City Pulse scribe Whitney Ullman, the OG was asked about Ramona missing her wedding and she responded, “I don’t care.”

“Whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there, and whoever didn’t want to be at my wedding is fine, too,” said Teresa. “I really felt the love. I mean, when you guys see it on TV, you’ll see there was so much love.”

What Teresa did care about was how much money she had to spend because of Ramona’s snafu.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice talks pricey wedding invitations

After Ramona Singer posted Teresa and Luis Ruelas’s wedding information on Instagram the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had to quickly do damage control and send out new invitations.,

“The second invitation I sent out was a rose box,” shared the 50-year-old, who showed off the clear acrylic box containing white roses on Instagram back in July.

Teresa also noted that the wedding invitations doubled as wedding favors.

“Instead of them bringing them home, I sent them to their house. But it cost me extra money for postage and extra money for security. So thank you, Ramona,” said Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.