RHONJ: Teresa Giudice shows tanned legs in chic mini dress during night out

Teresa Giudice wore a black mini dress for a recent night out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Teresa Giudice is a proud mom of four girls, and she celebrated that achievement on national daughters day by enjoying a night out with two of her kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a chic mini dress while in Beverly Hills with her eldest, Gia Giudice, and her daughter Milania.

The trio was all dressed up for dinner, and the two young ladies were just as stylish as their mom.

Gia opted for semi-casual attire in jeans and strappy heels, while Milania was a bit more dressed up in her white outfit.

Teresa and the kids have been enjoying their time away from Jersey and from all the family drama with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

The real story behind the family rift will play out in due time as we await Season 13 of the popular franchise, but in the meantime, Teresa has been too busy with her new gig to focus on that.

The mom-of-four has been in Los Angeles for Dancing with the Stars, but given the recent turn of events, she’s ready to head back home.

After landing in the bottom two during the premiere and managing to escape elimination, Teresa wasn’t so lucky during her second week on the show. She was recently eliminated after her Elvis- themed dance during night two of the event.

While the OG didn’t get very far in the competition, Teresa has the support of her girls no matter what.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice shows off tanned legs in a mini dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped a photo with Gia and Milania as they posed inside the Beverly Wiltshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

Teresa looked glamorous in a chic blazer-styled mini dress that showed off her tanned legs. The black outfit featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with black, pointy-toed pumps.

The 50-year-old posed between her two daughters with her long brown hair styled in soft waves cascading down her shoulders.



“Love my daughters #nationaldauggtersday🎀 #california #daughters #loveyou” she captioned the post.

Gia Giudice wears a plunging top during a night out

Gia Giudice was also stylish for the night out –although she was more casually dressed than her mom and sister.

The 21-year-old wore a brown long-sleeved top with a plunging neckline which she paired with blue jeans, nude strappy heels, and a matching nude belt.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star completed the ensemble with a black handbag as she wrapped one arm around her mom.

Meanwhile, Milania opted for a strapless mini dress with side cutouts, and she paired the white outfit with beige mules as she posed for the photo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.