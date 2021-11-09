RHONJ: Teresa Giudice reveals recent nose job, shades Margaret Josephs for not being supportive

Teresa Giudice recently got a nose job. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has a brand new nose, and I guess viewers will see it when the new season premieres. The OG recently confessed to getting a nose job but admitted that one of her castmates was not supportive.

Teresa admitted that Margaret Josephs tried to talk her out of getting the procedure done, but she called out her RHONJ costar for hypocrisy since Margaret herself has gone under the knife several times.

Despite the naysayers, Teresa went through with the procedure, and now she’s happy with her new nose.

Teresa Giudice reveals she recently got a nose job

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the news about her cosmetic surgery at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo, which was held at the NJ Convention and Expo Center.

Teresa was a keynote speaker at the event, which was held on Sunday, and that’s where she made the admission about her nose.

According to Us Weekly, the 49-year-old wasn’t too happy with what she called her “tomato nose,” so she took matters into her own hands.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” confessed Teresa. “So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood…He was amazing.”

Dr. Tobias is the same surgeon who also performed a nose job on Teresa’s 20-year-old daughter Gia Giudice.

The RHONJ star also revealed that she was happy with the work her plastic surgeon performed on her nose–which she claimed was “very round” at the top.

“After I got it done, I didn’t feel [any] pain whatsoever,” said Teresa.

Margaret Josephs tried to dissuade Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared how her fiance Luis Ruelas felt about her decision to go under the knife.

Teresa admitted that her soon-to-be husband was very supportive.

“I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ’Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,’” confessed Teresa.

However, her friend and castmate Margaret Josephs had a much different response.

“She’s like, ‘No you don’t need to do it.'” To which Teresa responded: “Like, Really, bitch? Sorry…You got so much plastic surgery, why [are] you telling me that?”

Ultimately Teresa took the advice of fiance Luis and noted, “He’s like, ‘Babe if it’s going to make you feel better, do it.’ And after I did it, it made me feel better.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.