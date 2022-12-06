RHONJ: Teresa Giudice reacts to Joe Gorga’s comments about her marriage

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice refuses to engage after her brother, Joe Gorga, came for her marriage. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and answered fans’ questions about her brother, Joe Gorga, and some of his comments.

During a video call, a fan asked what her response was to Joe saying that his stand-up career would last longer than her marriage. Another fan asked her how his behavior has affected his niece and goddaughter Gia Giudice.

Teresa struggled to find the right words as she seemed hurt and tired of the situation with her brother.

She revealed that her eldest daughter’s relationship with her brother was strained. She explained that Gia unfollowed her uncle on Instagram.

“He’s my brother so, I don’t, hearing that was very hurtful,” she said. “And I wish his comedy career is successful.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa didn’t say anything more, seemingly refusing to engage in the negativity. Even when asked what she thought of the incident between Joe and her good friend, Jennifer Aydin, she simply replied that it had nothing to do with her. She said that Jennifer is able to handle herself.

However, Joe’s dig at BravoCon had everything to do with his sister.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice wants Joe Gorga to stop

At BravoCon, Joe answered a question that was directed at his wife, Melissa Gorga. Andy asked Melissa what he thought would last longer — her husband’s comedy career or her sister-in-law’s new marriage.

Melissa declined to answer whereas Joe was too quick to do so. He stood up and opened his arms while he said, “I’m gonna answer the question. My stand-up career, baby! I’m very funny.”

Teresa had already addressed her brother’s comments on her podcast, Namaste B$tches. She told her co-host Melissa Pfeister that she wished her brother would stop talking about her.

At the time Teresa said, “That’s very mean-spirited, very sad. I just wish that he would stop talking about us to try to make himself relevant.”

Fans applaud Teresa Giudice’s personal growth

Many fans reacted to how the Turning the Tables author handled herself at Watch What Happens Live.

Some said they noticed that Teresa had grown personally. She said on numerous occasions that her new husband Luis Ruelas helps keep her Zen and that she learned a lot from him.

One fan wrote, “I’m not a Teresa fan but at this point Joe Gorga should just be quiet.”

Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Another viewer wrote, “Teresa keeps evolving and I love that she wished her brothers comedy career the best. I love seeing Teresa’s daughters on #rhonj!”

Other fans commented that she answered well and showed class, but many of them said that they could tell that Teresa was hurt.

Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

On a recent episode of her podcast, with her husband as their first guest, the reality star revealed that she felt her brother was playing a character on the show, saying she didn’t recognize him anymore.

Luis revealed that during BravoCon, he ran into Joe while he was with his son and asked his brother-in-law for a hug.

Luis said that at the core, Joe is a good guy. Teresa agreed and said that she grew up very close to her brother and that when she got married, her brother frequented her house every day for three years until he met Melissa Gorga.

She also revealed that Joe was engaged twice before and that things happened quickly with Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.