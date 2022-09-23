RHONJ: Teresa Giudice opens up in Q&A after her DWTS premiere

Teresa Giudice answers questions about Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Teresa Giudice kicked off her highly anticipated first dance on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars but she’s going to need a lot more practice to take home the top prize.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently opened up about her DWTS experience and she confessed that it’s hard work.

During the premiere, the OG and her partner Pasha Pashkov danced the tango to Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ song, We Found Love. Teresa wore a plunging fuchsia pink dress with a high slit for her first dance while Pasha wore a fuchsia suit.

The mom-of-four also had a fun surprise for long-time RHONJ fans as she incorporated her iconic table flip from Season 1 into her routine.

That, however, was not enough to keep Teresa out of the bottom two as the judges scored her performance a 20 out of 40. Nonetheless, she was saved from elimination and will go on to dance again next week.

After taking to the dance floor on Monday night, Teresa opened up to her supporters in an Instagram Q&A.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice talks DWTS competition

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got a lot of questions about her Dancing with the Stars experience during the Q&A.

Teresa shared that so far it’s been “great” after one Instagram user asked how she’s liking it.

“It’s really, really hard but worth the hard work,” she continued, “I’ve been learning so much. Please keep voting for us.”

Someone else asked the OG, “Do you love dancing now?”

“I’ve always loved to dance but now I have a whole new appreciation for it. I give sooo much respect to dancers!!” responded Teresa.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

One Instagram user wanted to know more about Teresa’s dance partner Pasha and she confessed, “He is so patient with me!”

“He’s funny too, we laugh a lot. I also love his beautiful wife, she’s so sweet…” she added.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice dishes on married life with Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also got questions about her husband Luis Ruelas. The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in August and quickly jetted off on a whirlwind European honeymoon.

After a few weeks of enjoying the beaches in Mykonos, Greece the newlyweds are back in the U.S and Teresa noted that they are doing great after being asked about being married to Luis.

“It’s been amazing! He really is my best friend and he’s so good to my girls. I’m really happy…” said Teresa.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa was also asked to give an update on the rocky relationship with her brother Joe Gorga, but she saved that response for her new podcast. She asked her followers to listen to the episode and share their feedback.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.