RHONJ: Teresa Giudice opens up about Joe Gorga’s absence from her wedding

Teresa Giudice was devastated her brother Joe Gorga skipped her wedding. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice attended the opening of BravoCon and had a lot to say about the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She said that she was in her “love bubble” during the season and didn’t get involved in any drama with the ladies. However, she did have a falling out with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga.

This prompted the couple to skip Teresa’s August wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Access interviewed the OG and asked her if her wedding turned out exactly how she wanted.

Teresa replied, “It was really perfect.” She added, “I wish that my brother was there because he’s my only family member, and that was devastating.”

She went on to say that the day was perfect besides that, and she felt the presence of her late parents during her wedding. She revealed that her spiritual advisor confirmed that her late parents gave her signs throughout the day.

RHONJ: Joe Gorga shared his regrets

Joe recently admitted that it wasn’t easy and hurt him to not attend his sister’s wedding.

Teresa said that it was nice her brother admitted that, however, he has yet to reach out to talk to her. She added, “But, it’s okay. I just wish him and his family the best.”

She added, “I just have to heal from all that.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is excited about her wedding special

Teresa revealed that she can’t wait for her wedding special. She said, “I want to relive the whole thing again.”

She said that her hairdo took three and a half hours to be made and that fans will get to see the process on her show.

The Turning Table author also revealed that Andy Cohen texted her after the wedding to compliment her and that he particularly loved her hair.

She also shared that her wedding dress and her crown will be exposed at BravoCon in a glass case.

Teresa Giudice wonders if RHONJ fans are lazy

During her interview with Access, Teresa said she was happy that she got to do Dancing with the Stars. Although she got eliminated after only two weeks on the show, the ladies interviewing her revealed that they voted for her.

Teresa thanked them and seemed touched. She went on to say that she needed more votes and wondered if she got voted off because of the Housewives fans.

She said laughing, “Is it the Housewives fans? Are they too lazy to get off the couch?” The reality star recently shared on her podcast, Namaste B$tches, that she was upset before her first dance on the show. She revealed something in her introductory package that threw her off.

However, she said she loved how she felt during the show and that she wants to do another dance competition. She added that even though it was a lot of work, she’d love to try it again.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.