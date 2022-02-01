RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is ‘disgusted’ by Margaret Josephs’ behavior, ‘not sure’ they can ever be friends again

Teresa Giudice is hurt by Margaret Josephs. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice’s friendship has taken an unfortunate turn and the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars might not be able to recover from this one.

Teresa recently admitted that she’s “not sure” she can ever be friends with Margaret again following everything that occurred while filming Season 12. The former friends are currently not on speaking terms after Margaret questioned the intentions of Teresa’s fiance Luis Ruelas.

Luis and Teresa’s romance will be a big part of the show this season, but their relationship will be at the center of much controversy.

Teresa Giudice says she’s disgusted by Margaret Josephs’ behavior

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently dished about her friendship with Margaret, which is now non-existent.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Teresa admitted, “I’m hurt and disgusted, I really am. I don’t know. And you know me, it takes a lot for me to forgive someone.”

She continued to air her disappointment with Margaret and noted, “I don’t know, because that’s the thing, I was so down, and then I was so happy. And then you’re trying to hurt me. For what reason? You know what I mean? It’s sad.”

As for Margaret, she recently noted that she had the best intentions when she questioned Luis about his past, but Teresa responded when she questioned Luis about his past, but Teresa had a response for that!

“I’ve been through more than she has ever been,” said Teresa. “Nobody needs to show me anything … nobody has to act like they’re concerned for me. When I know more than you know, there’s no concern there. Let’s just leave it at that.”

Teresa Giudice is ‘not sure’ about future friendship with Margaret Josephs

During her chat, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she doesn’t know if there’s any hope for her friendship with Margaret in the future.

“I’m not sure [we can be friends],” admitted Teresa. “I’ve done nothing to Margaret, nothing at all.”

She continued, “[I] didn’t go searching into her past because, of course, she puts it all out there. Not that I even want to, because I don’t want to. You know what I mean? So for someone to try to hurt you for no reason, it’s like, where does that leave you?”

Teresa noted that she’s saddened by the demise of their friendship because the 54-year-old was there for her when they first met.

“It saddens me because when I met Margaret, I was in a sad place … I just had lost my mom and that’s when I met her. She cried with me. Then, I lost my dad. I had a lot of sadness in my life since I met her.”

“Here I am, the happiest that I’ve been in such a long time,” Teresa added. “I met the man of my dreams. He’s amazing and so good to me, and then to see that, you’re going to just have to see how it plays out. It’s very sad.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.