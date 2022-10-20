RHONJ: Teresa Giudice admits she did not get a prenup before marrying Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice says she found “true love” with her husband, Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The last standing OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was at BravoCon, and fans were happy to see her.

They had a lot of questions for Teresa Giudice, and she was candid in her responses.

During one of the panels, one fan dressed like the OG on her wedding day and doting her now famous hairdo had one burning question for the OG.

She asked, “I wonder, did you happen to follow Uncle Andy’s advice and get a prenup?”

The crowd erupted in cheers and “ohs” while Andy Cohen stood with both his hands on his hips, waiting for Teresa’s answer.

Teresa smiled and simply said a categoric “No.”

The fans, surprised, started screaming. Andy looked resigned as he nodded. Teresa added, “True love, true love, yes!”

Andy concluded the segment by shrugging and saying, “All right, personal decision.”

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas had to be separated

The Real Housewives of New Jersey panel at BravoCon had to be split in two because of Teresa’s falling out with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Teresa and Joe started feuding again because Joe accused his sister of starting rumors that Melissa cheated on him. As a result, Joe got into a physical fight with Luis, and Melissa and Joe decided to skip Teresa and Luis’s wedding last August.

Joe has since said that he regrets not attending his only sister’s wedding.

Andy explained to fans last weekend that the three were still feuding and that it was best to keep them separated.

He said, “They’re really not in a good place, as you might have gathered.”

He further explained that he would also prefer for the resolution to be filmed, so he wants the fans to see that progression. At the same time, he wanted the viewers to have a good time at BravoCon and thought it was more prudent to have separate panels.

Andy was right and wise to go with that setup, as the Gorgas and Jennifer Aydin got into an altercation in New York after BravoCon.

Melissa and Joe Gorga hurl insults at Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin saw Melissa and Joe Gorga in the lobby of the hotel they were all staying at for BravoCon.

Jennifer explained that she saw them, looked away, and walked to the elevator with her assistant. However, Melissa started yelling profanities at her.

She told her to stop, and it wouldn’t be anything, but Melissa continued yelling derogatory things, and Joe soon followed suit. He called her very ugly names.

One of the Gorgas employees even followed Jennifer to the elevator and got in her face. She threw her drink of water at him.

Jennifer’s assistant filmed part of the altercation, and viewers slammed Melissa and Joe.

Andy commented on the whole thing saying it was ugly.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.