The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation worlds have collided in a crossover fans won’t want to miss.

For years, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi would be joining RHONJ after her success on Jersey Shore.

Andy Cohen has shut down those claims more than once simply because Snooki is one of the faces of the hit MTV show, so it doesn’t make sense to make her a Real Housewives.

However, we also know that several cast members from Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives of New Jersey are friends.

It was only a matter of time before somehow there was a crossover between the two hit reality TV shows.

Thanks to RHONJ being up on pause, it seems the time for a Jersey mashup has arrived.

RHONJ stars spotted filming Jersey Shore: Here’s what we know

On Friday, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast was filming for Season 8 at Tao in New York City. TMZ spotted the camera rolling and a couple of other famous Jersey faces in the mix.

In a video obtained by the outlet, Snooki can be seen talking to Melissa and Joe Gorga with cameras all around them.

The footage showed smiles all around, with Snooki and Melissa high-fiving each other and Joe giving the Jersey Shore star a peck on the cheek.

Danielle Cabral was reportedly also at the Tao event but was not captured in the TMZ video. It’s unclear how or why this Jersey crossover is happening, but we know it isn’t for RHONJ.

When will the Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives of New Jersey crossover air?

It’s no secret that RHONJ has been put on pause, and the franchise’s future is up in the air. Dolores Catania recently shared an update on the show, and it was not good news for fans.

That means Melissa, Joe, and Danielle are likely filming for Season 8 of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After all, they are not under contract with Bravo right now freeing them up to film for MTV.

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently playing on MTV, so we shouldn’t expect Season 8 to hit MTV airwaves until late in the spring.

Melissa and Joe Gorga were seen hanging out with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi this weekend. They are friends through former The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Traci Johnson.

Perhaps if Bravo gives them the boot, Jersey Shore fans will see more of the Gorgas. Only time will tell.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c.