RHONJ star Margaret Josephs strikes a pose in pleated cutout dress

Margaret Josephs slays in a pleated dress. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Margaret Josephs enjoyed her time at BravoCon and she recently shared a stunning ensemble that caught our attention.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star joined her fellow cast members on stage along with her husband Joe Benigno during the first day of the event.

She also made her mark by chatting it up with several other Housewives for a Watch What Happens Live segment with Andy Cohen.

Margaret snapped photos with the host after the show and showed off her stylish outfit–a copper-colored dress with an asymmetrical neckline that gave goddess vibes. The fully pleated dress featured a round cutout detail at the side and flared at the bottom.

The 55-year-old ditched her sleek blonde bob for face-framing bangs and a high bun. She completed the ensemble with a chunky bracelet and dangly earrings.

In the photo posted on social media, Margaret had a big smile on her face as she captured the fun moment with Andy who looked dapper in his blue plaid suit.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs stuns in a cutout dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared photos of the excited BravoCon crowd in the background along with the other Housewives who joined her on stage for the WWHL episode.

“Loved being a part of the elite group of shade assassins! Tune in to see an epic WWHL tonight!! @bravotv @bravowwhl @bravoandy #bravocon,” Margaret captioned her post.

She also made mention of her hair, wardrobe, and makeup team after they got her all glammed up for the big event.

Margaret Josephs slayed at BravoCon

After sharing the stylish photo on Instagram the Real Housewives of New Jersey star got plenty of love from other Bravolebrities.

Former RHONY cast member, Barbara Kavovit said, “Wow Marg- head to toe 🔥🔥🔥.”

Family Karma star, Bali Chainani wrote, “You’re such a goddess! I love it! 🏆.”

“This bang and dress on you was everything!!” said Southern Charm’s, Venita Aspen.

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel kept it simple and added, “Pretty ❤️.”

Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Margaret’s Instagram followers were just as impressed with her head-to-toe BravoCon ensemble and they flooded her comment section with compliments.

“Omg Marge this was a total and absolute slay, you look 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote one commenter.

“Every outfit Margaret has worn to these events are amazing and she looks incredible!!! 😍❤️👏👏,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

The Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author also got a sweet comment from former Miss Teen USA, Alexandra Harper who wrote, “Seriously you get more and more beautiful everyday ❤️.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.