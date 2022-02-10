RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin still doesn’t know how Margaret Josephs found out about her husband’s affair

Jennifer Aydin speaks on her feud with Margaret Josephs. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are still talking about the affair bomb that Margaret Josephs dropped about Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill Aydin.

While the scene was filmed months ago Jennifer recently admitted that she still doesn’t know how Margaret found out about Bill’s infidelity.

Margaret has already shared that Bill’s affair wasn’t new to her and that she found out about it long ago.

However, after throwing out hints during her confrontation with Jennifer at Teresa Giudice’s pool party, the 54-year-old revealed the secret that the Aydin’s had been keeping for several years.

Since the revelation, Jennifer has opened up more about it, but there’s one thing that still puzzles her — how did Margaret know?

RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin doesn’t know how Margaret Josephs found out about her husband’s affair

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on S’more Date and Margaret was a topic of conversation.

During the interview, the mom-of-five admitted that she has no idea how Margaret got wind of the information about her husband’s indiscretion.

“I don’t know how she found out about it,” admitted Jennifer, who recently confessed that she planned to take the secret to her grave.

“She wanted to get me back for the way that things went down at the reunion, that’s the real story,” added the Bravo Housewife.

The drama between Margaret and Jennifer was at an all-time high last season and it escalated at the reunion.

Margaret previously admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she did have issues with Jennifer following their interaction at the reunion. But she also said there were things that Jennifer did afterward that didn’t sit well with her either.

“With Jennifer, things had happened after the reunion. You don’t see the first event we had, that it was a Pride party. I didn’t include her,” revealed Margaret. “She kept [saying] very negative things towards myself, Jackie [Goldschenider], Melissa [Gorga], people I love that I’m very close to it. She didn’t dial it back. It didn’t end at that reunion, and that was the issue.”

Jennifer Aydin calls Margaret Josephs a ‘sore loser’

During Jennifer’s chat with the media outlet, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she knew Margaret was carrying resentment from the Season 11 reunion and that’s why she dropped the affair bomb.

“I think the reason she did what she did to me really is…basically because she’s a sore loser,” said Jennifer. “She didn’t like the way that things went down at the reunion and I don’t think she liked that I outed what she said to me about Joe Gorga.”

“So I think she was just pissed off and wanted to get me back, and she did, “Jennifer admitted.

