RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin Reveals if she has reconciled with her mother

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin spoke about her parents’ marriage struggles. She continues to be caught in the middle of Josephine and John Altinel’s difficulties.

Jennifer shared in a new interview that the couple’s lingering issues have since spilled over into her relationship with her mother.

“My mother and I, we got into a fight a couple of months ago and we haven’t spoken since,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight.

“She does not answer my father’s calls at all. She wants nothing to do with my father. I think she blames the fight that I had with her on my father. It technically was because of my father. Ultimately, it’s because my mom just can’t accept the fact that I’m trying to make everybody happy here,” Jennifer explained.

“And she doesn’t care if I make her happy. She just wants to make sure I don’t make my father happy. And for me, I don’t want to choose sides,” Jennifer said of the personal challenges she has faced.

Jennifer felt conflicted with choosing between her parents and chose to play peacemaker, a difficult stance when, according to the RHONJ star, her mother will not cooperate.

Jennifer opens up about her difficult family dynamic

Jennifer explained the real reason why her mother will not divorce her father, despite what appears to be an unhappy relationship.

“They don’t believe in divorce,” said Jennifer simply of her family’s deep-rooted, traditional beliefs.

“My mom was telling me, ‘If I divorced your dad when I wanted to, none of you would ever have gotten married to somebody from our community,’ because I would have been from a ‘broken home,’ so to speak, and the people from my culture—even if the guy liked me—the guy’s family probably wouldn’t like me because they would say, ‘Oh no, she’s from a divorced family, which means they repeat behaviors, so let’s stay away from her,’” she explained.

Jennifer added that her mother looks at her marriage as a sacrifice she made for her children.

The RHONJ star said her family is hopeful they can work things out through therapy

Jennifer explained that the clan is focused on trying to work things out as a unit. She said her mother had started therapy, and together, their family will eventually go to therapy.

“I think that’s going to be a great way for us to integrate back into each other’s lives,” she said hopefully.

Jennifer also addressed claims made by Jackie Goldschneider this season, who said her pal used alcohol as a way to relieve her personal pain. During the show’s latest episode, Jennifer was drunk at a pool party thrown by Teresa Giudice.

Jennifer admitted that although she has been stressed out from dealing with her parents’ drama, she is also allowed to let loose and have a good time. She felt that drinking was not something she did often enough for Jackie to be concerned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.