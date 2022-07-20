RHONJ: Melissa Gorga wears a belly-baring outfit while filming cast trip to Ireland

Melissa Gorga wears a belly-baring top for her Ireland trip. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast just jetted off on their group trip to Ireland, and Melissa Gorga was cute and comfy in her belly-baring outfit.

Melissa showed off her stylish attire in a photo shared on social media while still at the airport.

The reality TV personality is filming for Season 13, and we’ve already seen a few photos of some cast events.

Melissa seems quite busy this season, reportedly planning two cast parties so far, one of which was an 80s-themed event held at a skate park.

Melissa and her husband Joe hosted the party in their best 80s outfits, and we can’t wait to see what transpired as the women and their husbands turned out in their best costumes.

Melissa also hosted a luau a few weeks ago, which was filmed for the show, and we’ve seen photos of Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania in their Hawaiian-themed outfits.

Melissa opted for a floral two-piece crop top and high waist pants with side slits in the photos posted on social media.

She teased the event by captioning the Instagram post, “What a party!!! can’t wait for y’all to see this. You are gonna die!”

Melissa Gorga wears a belly-baring top and leggings

Melissa wore more casual attire for her trip to Ireland, but she was just as stylish in the comfortable outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore black leggings and a matching crop top as she showed off her slender figure. However, she found a way to dress up the casual two-piece by adding a bit of green to represent Ireland.

“What color did you think I was gonna wear to go to Ireland?! Off we go,” she wrote in the caption.

Melissa added a green cardigan with black stripes, green Gucci sandals, and a green crossbody bag. The 43-year-old held on to her suitcase as she posed for a few photos at the airport.

The photo showed her in oversized glasses with black rims, and she wore her hair in a middle part with loose waves down her shoulders.

The RHONJ cast is off to Ireland for their group trip

Melissa’s sister-in-law Teresa Giudice also showed her airport attire on Instagram before jetting to Ireland.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star chose a casual outfit and opted for white jeans and a beige top. However, she spruced up the outfit with a few pieces of Jewelry.

Jackie Goldschneider also shared a selfie while on the plane with rumored newbie Jennifer Fessler.

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

“Later Jersey,” Jackie wrote on the photo shared on her Instagram Story, which showed her and Jennifer with big smiles on their faces.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.