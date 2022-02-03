RHONJ: Melissa Gorga speaks on family tension, says rocky relationship with Jennifer Aydin will ‘evolve’

Melissa Gorga dishes on family tension. Pic credit: Bravo.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is teasing more family tensions this season, but her relationship with nemesis Jennifer Aydin will also take an interesting turn.

Things are tense in the Giudice and Gorga households, as found in the first episode.

Teresa Guidice’s four girls revealed that they hadn’t seen their uncle, Joe Gorga, in almost six months following comments he made about their dad, Joe Giudice, last season.

Teresa and her brother appear to be on good terms after they hashed things out at the Season 11 reunion. However, Teresa’s kids, Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania are still very upset with their uncle, and that storyline will play out this season.

As for Melissa, she has her own drama with castmate Jennifer Aydin, stemming back several seasons. Based on the trailer, they will have another explosive confrontation. However, Melissa also teased a possible reconciliation between them, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Melissa Gorga talks family tension this season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is spilling the tea about what viewers can expect in Season 12, and as always, there will be drama.

Melissa had a recent chat with Us Weekly and admitted, “There’s always a little normal tension, some normal family drama, but nothing too crazy. Nothing we can’t handle. Nothing we haven’t been through before.”

She continued, “That’s the thing, it’s always authentic and it’s just real family situations that happened. And I think the people out there actually appreciate that because it goes on in all of your houses as well.”

One of those “family situations” will be Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice confronting her uncle Joe about what he said about her dad. We already caught a glimpse of their confrontation in the explosive Season 12 trailer.

However, Melissa has her own share of drama to contend with this season and it will once again involve Jennifer Aydin.

Melissa Gorga says her relationship with Jennifer Aydin will ‘evolve’

Melissa and Jennifer have had an ongoing feud for years now, but it seems things will come to a head between the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars.

Coming off the heels of a tension-filled Season 11 reunion, the two women had a lot to address when filming resumed.

During her chat, Melissa admitted “I’ve always had a little issue with Jennifer. I think our communication style is just not the same.”

She continued, “I always had a problem believing that she was coming from any place authentic, to be honest…but she does go through a lot this season so you will see. You know, I don’t kick someone when they’re down.”

“You will see our relationship evolve,” added Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.