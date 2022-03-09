RHONJ: Melissa Gorga says she and Jennifer Aydin are both at fault for their physical altercation

Melissa Gorga dishes on their recent fight with Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Melissa Gorga has opened up a lot more about the physical altercation with her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Jennifer Aydin. She thinks they’re both at fault for how things played out.

The two women have been at each other’s throats for a few seasons now and last week things came to a head.

During a heated altercation, Melissa got up from her seat and walked towards Jennifer who reacted by grabbing her hand. The other RHONJ cast members quickly intervened and de-escalated the situation but viewers are split on who’s to blame for the fight.

However, Melissa is not on the fence, she thinks both Jennifer and herself should shoulder the responsibility.

Melissa Gorga blames both herself and Jennifer Aydin for their fight

Melissa recently dished about the shocking altercation that turned physical between her and Jennifer Aydin last week, but she’s not carrying the blame on her own.

While the Real Housewives of New Jersey star got some heat for getting up from her chair during the argument with Jennifer, she told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn’t planning to hit her.

This is not the first time that Melissa has charged at her nemesis during an altercation and she admitted that at times, “In my soul, I want to grab her.”

However, “In my head I know that is not allowed, that my children are watching, that is not the right thing to do, and that you get fired soon as you do that,” added Melissa. “So my body gets up all the time.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite how it may seem to those who witnessed the argument, the 42-year-old noted, “I would never touch her cause that’s not my style, I really wouldn’t.”

She continued, “But I think– and in her defense, for this one– I am aggressive. I do get up and come at somebody and so somebody is gonna try to protect themselves, so I’m gonna put the blame on both of us.”

Melissa Gorga calls out Jennifer Aydin for being fake

Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers will see somewhat of a resolution between Melissa and Jennifer following their fight.

However, Melissa does not believe that her castmate’s desire to make friends is genuine– since she admitted to doing it only for Teresa Giudice’s benefit.

The OG has been in the middle of the drama between her friend and her sister-in-law so Jennifer attempted to make peace with Melissa to put Teresa at ease.

“Then to me, it’s not real… it’s fake,” said Melissa.

“We don’t vibe so close together anyway, so like don’t do anybody any favors if you’re just doing it for Teresa and that’s honestly how I feel,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.