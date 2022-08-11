RHONJ: Melissa Gorga says ‘only the strong survive’ and enjoys night out with husband Joe Gorga

Melissa and Joe Gorga enjoy a night out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Melissa and Joe Gorga recently enjoyed a romantic night out amid an ongoing feud with Teresa Giudice.

The couple skipped out on attending the lavish nuptials for Teresa and Luis Ruelas on Saturday, August 6, and instead spent their day at the beach.

Things are tense between Teresa and the Gorgas following a dramatic confrontation that played out while filming the Season 13 finale.

Someone started a rumor about Melissa cheating on Joe with one of their family friends, and after Teresa told her brother about the accusation, Melissa confronted her during the finale.

We will see exactly how Teresa’s role in the rumor affected the relationship with her brother and Melissa when the new season airs. However, it was enough for them to make the last-minute decision not to attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, Joe and Melissa have no regrets about their choice and recently enjoyed a romantic night together sipping red wine.

Melissa Gorga sips red wine with her husband Joe Gorga

Melissa showed love to her husband Joe in the Instagram post, and she had a telling message as well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a sweet photo with her husband as they enjoyed a glass of wine while out in New Jersey.

Melissa sat close to Joe in the picture, and they both looked pensive amid the family drama playing out in the media.

The couple were both casually dressed for the night out as Joe wore a white t-shirt and a hat while Melissa opted for a knitted crop top with a matching cardigan and distressed jeans.

The couple had their glasses filled with red wine as they enjoyed their time together.

Melissa Gorga talks about toxic people on her podcast

Meanwhile, Melissa delved a bit into their recent absence at the wedding on her podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display.

During the new episode, the 43-year-old dished about letting go of toxic people and noted that they are standing firm on their decision to skip Teresa and Luis’s grand nuptials over the weekend.

“Joe and I had made a very big decision, and we are still feeling this way, and this is what we have decided,” commented the Real Housewives of New Jersey star regarding their wedding snub.

The mom-of-three referenced her years of drama with Teresa and the rocky relationship Joe has had with his sister over the years.

“Sometimes when things are too toxic, and you try over and over and over again, and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing…” noted Melissa. “Sometimes, even if it’s family, you have to let it go.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.