RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is ready for fall in white boots and low cut sweater

Melissa Gorga shows off her fall fashion. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is ready for fall, and the fashionista has already stocked up her wardrobe with the latest pieces thanks to her store, Envy by MG.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star debuted a new look after trading in her crop tops and sandals for boots and comfy sweaters. She posted a photo on social media clad in her ankle booties and fitted jeans and shared a few of her favorite items.

Melissa loves to get dressed up, and it won’t be long before she’s back on TV screens in her stylish outfits –that is, as soon as Season 13 returns.

So far, a trailer hasn’t dropped, and there is no release date for the new season, but RHONJ fans know that filming wrapped several weeks ago and that the cast has a lot of drama in store for viewers.

In the meantime, Melissa has been busy spending quality time with her husband, Joe Gorga, and their three kids, who are now all grown up. Joe and Melissa’s daughter Antonia is now a senior in high school, and after turning 17 back in August, she was gifted a brand new Porsche.

It won’t be long before Antonia is off to college with her brother Gino following close behind her. For now, though, the Gorgas are still making memories with their kids, and the family recently took a trip to New York.

However, with more trips on the horizon, Melissa has a good reason to stock up on fall essentials.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga is stylish in white boots and a low-cut sweater

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a few photos on Instagram in her chic fall outfit after she tried on the new pieces in her store.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She donned a grey sweater with long sleeves and a side-tie that showed a glimmer of skin. Melissa paired the low-cut top with distressed jeans and a pair of croc-embossed booties in white.

The Bravo personality had her long brown hair parted in the middle with soft waves as she stood in front of the mirror and snapped a selfie.

In another post, the mom-of-three made a slight wardrobe change and swapped out the bootcut jeans with skinny jeans to show off the ankle boots as she posed on the sidewalk.

Melissa Gorga shares her favorite fall styles

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared a few more fall items, including an oversized blue cardigan with front pockets and a black and white sweater with an asymmetrical hemline.

There was also a plunging black jumpsuit in the mix, as well as bedazzled lace-up boots in black and brown.

“Just a few of my favorite new arrivals 🙌🏼 @envybymg Bring on the fall baby 🍁🍁 envybymg.com #rhonj #envybymg #fallfashion,” Melissa captioned the Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.