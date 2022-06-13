RHONJ: Melissa Gorga goes hard at the gym in pink biker shorts and crop top 

Melissa Gorga rocks a pink gym outfit. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s not surprising that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga goes hard in the gym because she has a rocking body to show for it.

The 43-year-old shared a gym selfie and she was stylish in her pink workout outfit.

The Envy by MG founder has been turning heads recently in a variety of stunning outfits ranging from thigh-high garbs and sexy mini dresses to crop tops and daisy dukes.

Melissa knows how to pull off a range of different styles and she works hard to keep her body in tip-top shape to do just that!

Melissa Gorga rocks pink biker shorts and crop top for a gym selfie

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a gym selfie while taking a break from her workout.

While the gym outfit was less glamorous than the sexy yellow mini dress she recently sported, Melissa still kept it stylish in pink biker shorts and crop top for her day at the gym.

The mom-of-four shared the photo on her Instagram Story along with the caption “Gonna go hard this week.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa went hard last week too, but in a different way as she rocked one stylish outfit after another during her trip to New York and California.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She attended the MTV awards, then days later, Melissa was spotted at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary in the Big Apple.

Melissa might have been too busy with her travels to keep up with her workouts so now she’s back in the gym and going harder than ever!

Melissa Gorga is all about keeping fit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has many reasons for needing to stay in shape and it’s not just to maintain her rocking body. She also has the Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection which includes workout sets as well as equipment such as resistance bands, handgrips, and ankle weights just to name a few.

With fitness being an integral part of her brand the Bravo Housewife has to practice what she preaches. However, working out is not a new concept for Melissa who shared her routine with Women’s Health Magazine back in 2018 and revealed that she hits the gym at least four times per week.

“It’s a lifestyle for me,” she told the media outlet. “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable.”

Melissa is able to effortlessly rock her crop tops and skimpy shorts because she often targets her butt and abs during her workout and is always focused on keeping her body toned.

“It’s all about toning your body,” said Melissa. “Work with what you’re working with, but keep it tight.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.