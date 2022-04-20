RHONJ: Melissa Gorga admits Gia Giudice being in the middle of the cast drama makes her ‘uncomfortable’

Melissa Gorga opens up about Gia Giudice. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga recently spoke about Gia Giudice’s involvement in the cast drama this season and admitted that it makes her “uncomfortable.”

Melissa is not the only one who feels Gia has no business getting involved in the arguments among the women, as viewers have also voiced their opinions on the matter.

Additionally, Jackie Goldschneider, who caught heat after using an analogy about Gia last year, knows all too well how unpleasant things can become when cast members’ kids become entangled in their drama.

She shared Melissa’s sentiment that Gia’s presence created a level of discomfort among the cast.

Melissa Gorga is ‘uncomfortable’ with Gia Giudice’s involvement in the cast drama

Melissa and Jackie were both guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently and at one point the topic turned to Gia Giudice.

Someone called in to the show and asked Jackie how she feels about Gia’s involvement in the cast drama this year, and the mom-of-four admitted to having “mixed feelings about it.”

“I feel like if you really wanna stay out of it, then like stay out of it,” said Jackie. “It just makes the lines really difficult to navigate.”

As for Gia’s aunt, Melissa, she admitted, “It makes me uncomfortable.”

Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga has also spoken about his niece’s involvement in the drama this season–after she confronted Margaret Josephs in a previous episode about not supporting her mom Teresa Giudice.

While Teresa was happy that Gia had her back, Joe noted, “She’s been through enough s**t in her life, just don’t get involved in this stuff.” However, Joe isn’t the only one who wants Gia to stay out of it!

RHONJ viewers think Gia Giudice should stay out of Teresa Giudice’s arguments

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have already shared their feelings about Gia Giudice’s involvement in the show this season and they’re not happy about it.

Viewers voiced their opinions after she confronted Margaret Josephs in a past episode and made it clear that she was out of line for doing so.

Interestingly, that wasn’t the only altercation that Gia has had. We’ve seen a lot of the 21-year-old on the show this year, starting with her confrontation with Joe Gorga early on in the season.

Many people were split on whether Gia should have confronted her uncle about the comments he made about her dad. However, after she tried to clap back at Margaret for refusing to support Teresa’s clothing line during a charity baseball game, viewers voiced that enough was enough.

As for whether Gia made an appearance at the recently filmed Season 12 reunion to respond to the backlash, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.