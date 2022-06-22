RHONJ: Melissa Gorga addresses video of husband Joe Gorga screaming at his tenant

Melissa Gorga defends her husband Joe Gorga. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is defending her husband Joe Gorga after a recent video put him in a less than pleasant light. The clip showed Joe screaming at a tenant who he said hasn’t paid rent in four years.

Social media users had a lot to say about Joe’s behavior but his wife Melissa said they have received positive responses from people about the video.

She also noted that the man in question is not a good guy and that aside from not paying rent, he’s been an annoyance to the other tenants in the building.

Melissa Gorga addresses the video of Joe Gorga screaming at his tenant

Melissa Gorga spoke out in defense of her husband after a clip of him screaming at a tenant was caught on camera.

During a recent interview, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star says the response has not been negative in the least.

Melissa told Page Six during an appearance at Mohegan Sun’s Toast with the Host, “The amount of calls and texts we got that were so proud of him. They were like, ‘That man should pay his rent.’”

“I never want him to yell at anyone… but he actually got love, and people were proud that he stood up for [himself],” noted the mom-of-three. She also said the tenant has been a nuisance who steals packages and deliveries that belong to other people in the building.

“He’s just not a good guy, so Joe did him a favor. The guy screwed him like he screws everyone else,” said the 43-year-old, who admitted that the situation between Joe and the tenant was “very sad.”

“Joe lost his s**t, which is never good. But at the same time, everyone was so proud of him,” added Melissa. “He did what he did, but the guy’s a real scumbag and he deserved it. So, that’s that. Sorry, not sorry.”

Joe Gorga says the tenant in recent video owes $89,000 in rent

Joe Gorga also spoke to TMZ following the incident that was caught on camera and he stands by his action.

“I just don’t do well with people that don’t do the right thing in life and don’t hustle and don’t work and don’t try, and so I’m gonna stand by how I handled it,” said the Real Housewives of New Jersey star of his screaming match with the tenant.

Joe said he felt duped because he went out of his way to help this tenant but the man “likes to take advantage and scam the system.”

The dad-of-three says the man owes him $89,000 and refused to pick up his calls and has been dodging him for years. So when Joe finally saw him in person he was admittedly very angry.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.