RHONJ: Margaret Josephs in two-tone denim dress and brown boots shows off her fall style

Margaret Josephs stuns in denim dress. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Margaret Josephs struck quite a figure standing in the doorway of her home while clad in a stylish fall outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had her adorable dog Bella in one hand and the other on her hip as she posed for the photo, which was later posted on social media.

Margaret wore her usual oversized sunglasses and had her sleek blonde bob styled in a side part while rocking a midi-length denim dress that hugged her curves.

She also paired the strapless two-tone outfit with brown booties in the perfect fall color — brown.

Margaret layered the dress to fit the cool weather and added a brown oversized sweater which she left unbuttoned.

We also zoomed in on Margaret’s black nails which matched her dramatic black door which was left open, giving us a tiny peek inside her home.

RHONJ star Margaret Joseph stuns in fall colors

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a big smile on her face as she posed for the fashionable photo and we couldn’t help but notice her chic doormat.

The brown straw mat matched Margaret’s brown outfit and had the words “The Marge” written on it with the colorful fall leaves also adorning the doorway.

While the 55-year-old wasn’t dressed up for Halloween, she still made an ode to the popular holiday in her Instagram post.

“Don’t let this smile fool you. These girls will haunt your house 👻😈👧🏼🔮🐶,” she wrote.

Margaret Josephs does the splits in all-black outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn’t just happy about fall and showing off her stylish outfits — she has something even better to celebrate.

She recently posted a photo from her backyard and shared some exciting news.

Margaret was standing in the spot where her pool was about to be put in, and to celebrate, she did her version of “the splits.”

She wore tight black pants with side slits and a matching black turtleneck blouse with long sleeves as she enjoyed the outdoors. The Bravo personality added a fuzzy white hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses while holding a cup of coffee.

She stood on top of a wall and got into her pose with both hands up in the air and one leg raised.

“Doing the splits🤸🏼‍♀️cause my pool is officially getting put in this spot next week 👧🏼🙆🏼‍♀️💦🏊🏻‍♀️ @splits59,” Margaret wrote in her caption.

However, it wasn’t just the split pose that Margaret was referring to in her caption. Her all-black outfit was courtesy of Splits59, a Los Angeles-based activewear brand that she also tagged in the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.