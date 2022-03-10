RHONJ: Margaret Josephs feels ‘horrible’ after knowing Jennifer Aydin never healed from her husband’s affair

Margaret Josephs talks about castmate Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin got emotional in the last episode while talking about her husband Bill Aydin’s affair – which has been a topic of conversation over the past few weeks.

Jennifer kept the affair a secret for several years and had planned to take it to her grave. But unfortunately, it didn’t stay buried for as long as she had hoped.

However, Margaret Josephs – the person who spilled the secret on the show – just admitted to feeling “horrible” amid the realization that Jennifer had not healed from her husband’s infidelity.

Here’s why Margaret Josephs feels ‘horrible’ for Jennifer Aydin

The cast dished about the latest episode during The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, and Margaret admitted to feeling bad knowing what she knows now.

Seeing how tearful Jennifer became while discussing the topic with Dolores Catania, it because obvious that she had not healed from her husband’s actions.

Margaret recently admitted to spilling the beans because of Jennifer’s prior treatment towards her but, she assumed her castmate had dealt with the infidelity and had moved on.

“I had no idea she never healed from this,” confessed Margaret. “If anything like that goes on, I go to therapy… it’s like we deal with it in the moment, we heal we work through it. We don’t bury it and pretend it never happens.”

Margaret continued, “So knowing that now, of course, I feel horrible that she had to go through that.”

Jennifer Aydin says she was surprised at her own emotions

Jennifer also opened up about getting emotional on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and admitted that she surprised herself.

“I have to say I was surprised in how emotional I was throughout the whole thing,” confessed Jennfier during the After Show. “There were times where I would just, you know, kick myself and be like ‘ugh just get it together.'”

Jennifer also surprised her castmate, Dolores Catania, with her emotional reaction to the revelation about her husband’s infidelity.

“I’m a little bit in shock in how she took it,” admitted Dolores.

However, Dolores thinks there’s only one reason why Jennifer responded the way she did after the world got knowledge of her secret.

“In my heart of hearts, I think that one of the things that bother her the most is the perception now of what people will think of her world,” said Dolores. “She was very proud of being the big fish in the pond. She was very proud of having the doctor husband…and the Chanel.”

“But now people can look at it and say ‘well, was it worth it.'”

Margaret Josephs: No Idea Jennifer Aydin Never Healed From Affair | RHONJ After Show S12 E6 | Bravo

Watch this video on YouTube

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.