RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin is questioning her friendship with Dolores Catania says ‘she’s a jerk to me on the show’

Jennifer Aydin dishes on her friendship with Dolores Catania. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has been close friends with castmate Dolores Catania for quite some time, but now she’s questioning that friendship. The mom-of-five made the admission during a recent interview and explained why she’s now losing faith in Dolores.

This follows on the heels of a heated feud between Dolores and Jackie Goldschneider last week — after Jackie called her out for not being the friend that Jennifer needs amid her husband’s cheating scandal.

While Dolores took offense to the accusation, it seems Jennifer is in agreement with Jackie.

Jennifer Aydin is questioning her friendship with Dolores Catania

Jennifer Aydin has been going through an emotional couple of weeks on The Real Housewives of New Jersey amid the revelation that her husband Bill Aydin had an affair years ago.

While the indiscretion was not a shock to Jennifer, she was surprised that her castmate Margaret Josephs found out about it.

Since then, Jennifer has been going through a difficult time and she’s not getting the support she was hoping for from her close friend Dolores.

During a recent chat on Housewives Nightcap, Jennifer dished about all the Season 12 drama and admitted that she doesn’t want the type of friendship that Dolores is offering.

“If that’s the friendship you’re gonna give me then maybe I don’t need your friendship, and it’s okay, we’re cool,” said Jennifer. ” I don’t [have] anything bad towards her.”

Jennifer continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever said anything negative about her in my confessionals--I can’t say the same for her about me, what she said in her confessionals about me – and that’s something I’ve struggled with through the years.”

“She told me something once and I’ll never forget it; she told me ‘Jennifer when people show you who they are, believe them,'” added the 44-year-old.

Jennifer Aydin says Dolores Catania is a ‘jerk’ to her on the show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about her rocky relationship with Dolores and admitted that she’s starting to view their friendship differently.

“She claims to defend me and she does — in real life, she really does defend me,” said Jennifer. “I love her and I think, you know what she loves me in real life and she’s sometimes a jerk to me on the show.”

“But now I’m starting to realize that maybe she doesn’t like me and just appeases me for the show,” continued Jennifer, “So I don’t know where we stand.”

“I just know that some of the things I saw were really hurtful, and hopefully we can, you know, try to work it out at reunion,” added the Jersey housewife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.