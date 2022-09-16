RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania get stylish for double date with their men

RHONJ stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania have mended their friendship. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania have come a long way in mending their friendship.

The two recently stepped out for a double date.

Jennifer was accompanied by her husband Bill Aydin, while Dolores was with her new boyfriend Paul Connell.

Jennifer wore a plaid mini skirt accessorized with a Chanel necklace and Luis Vuitton black leather bag.

Dolores opted for a long strapless summer dress with a fashionable jean jacket.

Both women were all smiles as they stood at the entrance of the restaurant, ready for their double date.

Jennifer took to social media to share pictures of the happy couples.

She captioned the post, “What were your plans this Thursday night???”

RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania have a better relationship now

The two have feuded in the past. At one point, Jennifer felt like Dolores didn’t have her back. She also felt like when Margaret Josephs exposed her husband’s past infidelities, Dolores didn’t show sufficient support.

However, the two seem to have mended their friendship and enjoy spending time together. They are both good friends of Teresa Giudice’s. And they were both bridesmaids at Teresa and Luis’ August 6 wedding.

Dolores has been friends with Teresa since they were little girls and they grew up in the same neighborhood.

Dolores has hope for Teresa and Joe’s relationship

She recently said that she hopes that Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga can come back from their falling out.

She shared that she has witnessed the love the two have for one another and believes that there is hope.

However, she admitted that right now, things are bad between the siblings.

Joe got into a physical fight with Teresa’s fiance, at the time, Luis.

After the altercation, Joe and his wife Melissa decided to skip Teresa and Luis’ wedding.

Although she would have loved to see them there, Dolores has said that seeing the way things were heated, it’s best that the Gorgas didn’t show up to the wedding.

On the other hand, Teresa recently revealed that she is done trying to mend things with her brother. She said, “That’s it!”

RHONJ star Dolores Catania has found love again

We’ve seen Dolores heartbroken after her breakup with Dr. David Principe on the show.

She has also shared the difficult times she went through during her marriage to her ex-husband Frank Catania.

Now, Dolores has a new beau in her life, and she is radiant.

She has been dating Paul since December of last year. They met through a mutual friend.

They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

They have since shared many pictures on vacations together and are going strong. Dolores has said that she loves that they get to spend a lot of time together.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.