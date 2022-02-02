RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin admits 9-year-old daughter found out about her dad’s infidelity on social media

Jennifer Aydin’s youngest daughter found out about Bill Aydin’s affair online. Pic credit: Bravo

The first episode of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey gave us plenty to talk about, including the knowledge that Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair.

Jennifer recently shared that their youngest child Olivia discovered her dad’s infidelity on social media.

The nine-year-old was scrolling through TikTok when a video popped up about her dad cheating on her mom. The storyline, which will play out this season, was leaked by a blogger who shared the news on the popular social media platform.

Jennifer’s daughter defended her parents after seeing the post, but the Aydins later told their kids that the rumors were true!

Jennifer Aydin’s daughter found out about her dad’s infidelity on TikTok

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was quite surprised when castmate Margaret Josephs hinted at the affair during an altercation. Jennifer had not shared the information with anyone and had planned to take the secret about Bill Aydin to her grave, but things didn’t play out as planned.

The 44-year-old revealed to Page Six that her youngest child caught wind of Bill’s affair on TikTok and told her about it after defending her parents in the comments.

“She came to me to show me her comment and said, ‘Look, Mommy, I’m defending you from all of these lies,'” revealed Jennifer.

She continued, “I said, ‘It’s for the show and it’s not good if we release things, so maybe we shouldn’t draw attention.’ I had her take it down that way.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the mom of five said she had to eventually sit her kids down and explain to them what really happened.

Jennifer and Bill Aydin told all their kids about his affair

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed how she explained the affair to her nine-year-old after seeing it on TikTok.

“I sat her down and I kept my composure because I realized [my kids] will react to however Mommy’s acting,” remarked Jennifer. “I put on a brave face and said, ‘Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes. And I’ve forgiven him and I’m OK.'”

“She wasn’t upset because I wasn’t upset,” added Jennifer, who shared that her other kids were also told about their dad’s infidelity.

“My husband told Justin. I was in the room, and Justin kind of was almost irritated, like, ‘I don’t ever want to talk about this ever again.’ He’s not watching this season,” shared the Bravo Housewife.

She continued, “My Gabriella, she was more crushed. She felt very betrayed and was angry for a bit but we got through that. And my two [younger] boys, they’re neither here [nor] there.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.