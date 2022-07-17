RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider is party chic in a crop top and drawstring pants

Jackie Goldschneider wears a chic outfit. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider recently enjoyed a day out with castmate Margaret Josephs in a chic crop top and designer shoes. Jackie has been looking healthy and happy in recent months after kickstarting her journey to address her eating disorder.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star changed her eating habits and has gained weight thanks to therapy and a nutritionist. While she has admitted to sometimes feeling insecure about her body, it’s apparent Jackie is feeling confident at a recent birthday party.

Jackie’s friend and castmate Margaret shared a group photo on social media after they got dressed up to celebrate the birthday of their friend’s daughter, Gigi, who turned two years old.

The 45-year-old opted for summer chic attire while clad in a white knitted crop top which showed off her toned abs as she posed for the photo.

Jackie paired the belly-baring top with causal tie-string pants and Fendi sandals. She wore her shoulder-length blond hair in a middle part with loose curls.

Meanwhile, Margaret was cowgirl chic in her floor-length brown and white dress with a floral design. She added a cowgirl hat and nude sandals to complete the ensemble.

Jackie Goldschneider is filming Season 13 of RHONJ

Jackie and Margaret are currently filming Season 13 of RHONJ, so Bravo cameras were likely at the event as well.

The party was held by rumored new cast member Rachel, who’s being tested for a spot for next season. We don’t know if she has secured her place yet, but she knows several of the women.

Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and newbie Traci Johnson all follow Rachel on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Rachel’s party guests Margaret and Jackie are not following the potential newbie, but she’s following them both on Instagram. It will be interesting to see the dynamic between Rachel and the cast if she makes the cut for the upcoming season.

Someone who’s making the cut either as a full-time Housewife or in a friend capacity is Jackie Goldschneider, who’ll continue to share her battle with anorexia.

Jackie Goldschneider speaks on her anorexia recovery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared an update during an interview with Us Weekly, and she confessed to having triumphs and some rough moments.

Jackie still goes to therapy twice a week and has a nutritionist to guide her with her food choices.

“I’ve gained quite a bit of weight which I’m okay with,” she shared. “I’m still healthy and slim, but that’s difficult for me. I have an entire closet of clothing that I don’t know what to do with.”

“I have guilt when I eat foods that are outside of my comfort zone, so I deal with a lot of struggles,” Jackie added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.