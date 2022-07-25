RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga attend event together in leg-baring dresses

Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider show off their legs at a recent event. Pic credit: @melissagorga/jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast spent a few days in Ireland for their cast trip, but they’re now back on U.S soil.

During their time away, Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider posted photos on social media and showed off the outfits worn while in Ireland.

However, not long after returning home, the booked and busy Housewives attended an event, and they both opted to show off their tanned legs for the outing.

While their styles differed, Melissa and Jackie looked bright and cheery in their summer colors. Melissa opted for a figure-hugging pink dress with a high slit, while Jackie wore a floral mini.

The two ladies and castmates Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs attended a pop-up event by Saks OFF 5th.

The costars enjoyed the day out, greeting fans of the show and posing for photos. We’re very confident they did quite a bit of shopping as well.



Jackie and Melissa made an appearance at the event, which took place at the Jersey Shore and had many residents stopping by to say hello and shop for outfits.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars had a busy weekend as they showed up in stylish outfits to meet and greet people.

After wearing lots of green during her recent trip, Melissa traded her Irish colors for pink.

The 43-year-old wore a body-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit and paired the outfit with nude heels and a nude Prada bag.

As for Jackie Goldschneider, she opted for a floral mini dress that showed off her legs, featured a plunging neckline, and wore her hair in a half up, half down style.

Melissa and Jackie also wore similar dark sunglasses, shielding their eyes from the Jersey sun.

RHONJ cast cool down with popsicles

In a photo posted on Instagram, Jackie and Melissa posed for a photo with Dolores and Margaret as they cooled down with popsicles.

Dolores and Margaret were stylishly dressed for the occasion, and they also had something in common.

Unlike Jackie and Melissa, who chose to show off their legs, their costars donned long dresses for the Saks OFF 5th event.

Dolores opted for a long white outfit but showed a bit of skin with the plunging neckline and side cutouts. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added a wide brim hat and hoop earrings as she posed for a photo with her castmates.

Meanwhile, Margaret wore a long halter neck dress in white with blue stripes at the top. She added oversized sunglasses and had her signature blond hair in a messy bob.

All the women had colored popsicles in hand as they each struck a stylish pose.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.