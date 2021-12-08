RHONJ: It’s over for Joe Giudice and girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi — Couple calls it quits after a year of dating

Joe Giudice confirms breakup with his girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice is back to being a single man after calling it quits with his girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi. The couple dated for a year but recently ended things because Joe wants to focus on getting his life together before he’s able to focus on a relationship.

Last year Joe gushed about Daniela on social media after making their relationship Instagram official in December. By that time, they had been dating for a few months and it seems Joe’s four girls were happy with the new woman in his life.

Now, however, things are over between Joe and Daniela.

Joe Giudice talks breakup with Daniela Fittipaldi

Joe Giudice recently opened up about his split from Daniela after a year of dating. At first, things seem promising between the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum and his then-girlfriend, but things didn’t work out.

During a chat with In Touch, Joe shared more details about their decision to part ways.

“To be honest with you, I just don’t have [a] headset for a relationship right now,” he admitted. “I got other things that I got going on right now that I need to get situated first. Right now, you know, I’m just doing my thing.”

Despite his breakup with the attorney Juicy Joe is very much open to finding love again but he’s not in a rush to find someone new.

“Never say Never,” remarked Joe. “We’ll see what happens, no rush. If I felt like I was getting older, I would find somebody to settle in. I don’t feel any older.”

Joe Giduice says he’s is in no rush to get married

During his chat with the media outlet, Joe made it clear that, unlike his ex-wife Teresa Giudice, he is no rush to walk down the aisle. As we all know by now, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting ready to tie the knot for a second time.

A few weeks ago, Teresa’s then-boyfriend Luis Ruelas proposed to the mom-of-four during a romantic trip to Greece. They also had an engagement party recently to celebrate the occasion and Teresa shared photos from the intimate event on Instagram.

Teresa is on her way to tie the knot but her ex-husband doesn’t have marriage on the brain right now.

“I was married for 20 some years. … I’m in no rush, I’m in no damn rush,” said Joe. “Unless I really find the one that really just does it and it happens, that’s one thing.”

“Who knows? I might not meet another good person like that, but right now is not the right time,” he added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.