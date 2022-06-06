RHONJ: Gia Giudice stylish in crop top and ripped jeans

Gia Giudice rocks belly-baring blue top. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Another day another fashionable outfit for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice, and this time it was a family affair. The 21-year-old rocked a cute but casual outfit for a fun outing to see rock group Coldplay in concert with her siblings.

Gia’s mom Teresa Giudice and her soon-to-be stepdad Luis Ruelas also played chaperones for the girls and participated in the fun.

Gia looked stylish and comfortable in her jeans and sneakers, and so were her sisters who donned similar outfits for a long day of standing and rocking out to music from the famous group.

Gia Giudice rocks a crop top and ripped jeans

Teresa Giudice shared photos of her stylish daughters on social media during a day out at the MetLife Stadium in their home state of New Jersey.

The event was jam-packed as the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and three of her girls, including her eldest Gia, posed for a photo.

The budding fashionista donned a blue top with a plunging neckline and showed off a bit of skin in the belly-baring attire. She paired the bright blue halter top with white ripped jeans and matching blue and white sneakers.

Gia pulled the look together with an expensive nude-colored YSL handbag, and she also wore a few pieces of gold jewelry.

Teresa’s photos on Instagram showed her looking just as stylish as her kids.

Teresa Giudice and her girls enjoy a Coldplay concert in New Jersey

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star scored some cool points with her daughters for taking them to see Coldplay, and the reality tv personality was just as stylish as her girls in her rocker-chic attire.

Teresa opted for an eye-catching leopard print bodysuit with figure-hugging black jeans and black booties.

Much like her daughter Gia, she also had on a few designer pieces, including a black Christian Dior belt and a stylish black Chanel crossbody bag.

Teresa recently rocked another black outfit over the weekend for the MTV Awards. The 50-year-old looked stunning in a plunging cutout black dress as she flaunted her curves while walking the red carpet with Luis Ruelas.

Meanwhile, the RHONJ star had a huge smile as she posed with Gia and her two youngest daughters, Audriana and Milania, for the cute Instagram photo.

The two tweens rocked their naturally curly hair for the concert, along with pants and sneakers.

Audriana opted for distressed jeans similar to her big sister Gia, and she also wore a blue but in a lighter shade. Her baby blue top featured cutouts and showed off her belly, while Milani wore nude-colored joggers and a white top.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.