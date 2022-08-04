RHONJ: Gia Giudice channels her inner cowgirl in knee-high boots and mini dress

Gia Giudice wears white cowgirl boots and mini dress. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice recently brought Jersey to Nashville and channeled her inner cowgirl in knee-high boots and a cute mini dress.

The stylish reality TV personality landed in the music city to celebrate her cousin who turned 21 over the weekend and rang in the special occasion with a party.

Gia recently had a busy few weeks as she prepped for the launch of some new designs for her brand. However, now that the new pieces have been released, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star can relax a little and have some fun.

That’s exactly what Gia did as she got all dressed up for the birthday party and she posted several snapshots from the event.

Gia cannot stay in Nashville for too long as another grand occasion is happening in New Jersey any day now. Her mom Teresa Giudice and businessman Luis Ruelas are tying the knot in an extravagant ceremony and Gia has important bridesmaids duties to attend to.

However, before the Bravo star gives her mom away to her new stepdad, Gia took a short trip away from home for a fun party. She shared several photos on social media while spending her day with the birthday girl and she was fashionably dressed for her Nashville shindig.

Gia Giudice attends a birthday party in white boots and a mini dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared some snippets from the birthday party held at a place called Luke’s nuthouse, which certainly sounds like a good time.

Gia wore knee-high white boots and a brown cowgirl hat as she checked herself out in the mirror before heading to the party.

She looked bright and cheery in her orange mini dress that featured a plunging neckline and stylish side cutouts. Gia struck a pose as she snapped a selfie after getting dressed and she shared the stylish photo on her Instagram Story.

She also shared a few more party pictures from the location.

Gia Giudice brought her New Jersey style to Nashville

The stylish 21-year-old enjoyed her time out with the birthday girl as they posed in front of a “yee hah” sign written with balloons.

One photo showed the Real Housewives of New Jersey star with her arms around her cousin, and she captioned the post, ‘Brought the Jersey to Nashville.”

Gia also shared a few more images in another Instagram post from the event and exclaimed her excitement that her cousin had finally turned 21.

Meanwhile, Gia will have to make this a quick trip since the countdown has begun for her mom to walk down the aisle this weekend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.