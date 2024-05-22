RHONJ fans slam Melissa Gorga’s claim that she and Joe are the ‘longest standing couple on Bravo’

Melissa Gorga’s latest interview is garnering lots of online chatter after she claimed to have the longest-standing marriage on Bravo.

Bravo fans didn’t take long to do their due diligence and prove The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrong.

Melissa and Joe have been happily married for almost two decades, but several other Bravo stars have been married much longer.

Karen Huger, Heather Dubrow, and Lisa Vanderpump are the first names that come to mind when discussing long-running marriages on Bravo.

However, if we’re talking about just RHONJ then yes Joe and Melissa take the crown for that.

Plus it’s the only title that Teresa Giudice can’t compete with her sister-in-law for, so that should count as a win in Melissa’s book.

Are Melissa and Joe Gorga the longest-standing couple on Bravo?

Melissa is proud of her 20-year marriage to Joe Gorga, as she should be, but she miscalculated during a recent interview with Extra.

“I’m gonna be married for 20 years in August, with three children, happily married,” exclaimed the RHONJ star. “We are the longest-standing couple on Bravo, Joe and I.”

Meanwhile, Melissa’s comment was a total deflection because the topic was Milania Giudice’s recent car accident.

The 45-year-old was asked if she reached out to her niece and she reiterated that the families are not on speaking terms.

As host Billy Bush tried to push the subject, Melissa mentioned Teresa’s latest interview where the OG bashed the couple and claimed they tried to make her wedding all about them.

RHONJ critics shut down Melissa’s recent claim

Melissa has every right to defend her marriage, but she was off here.

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken have been married for 40 years, taking the title of the longest-running Bravo couple.

Potomac Housewife Karen Huger and her hubby Ray Huger have gone 27 years, RHOSLC couple Meredith and Seth Marks are at 28 years, Heather and Terry Dubrow are 24 years strong, and Miami Housewife Guerdy Aguera has been married to her husband Russell for 21 years.

Not surprisingly the critics had a field day with Melissa’s blunder.

“Melissa is needs a fact checker before she speaks. At this point we should collectively hold hands and scream, STOP,” wrote a commenter.

“She just thinks if she says ‘we’re the longest standing marriage’ that it makes it fact. Same on the show. And just like on the show, you’re wrong and twisting facts,” wrote someone else.

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

One critic exclaimed, “Longest running bravo marriage?! You just made that up!”

Another added, “She thought she was going to be NUMBER 1 in something, but failed at that miserably 😂.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.