Karen Huger shares heartwarming update on husband Ray Huger

Karen Huger shares a heartwarming post for husband Ray Huger. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger had sweet words for her husband, the black Bill Gates, on social media this weekend. The Grande Dame shared a selfie she took with her husband and wrote words of gratitude.

Karen and castmates, including Ashley Darby and Robyn Dixon, have been filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Her marriage with Ray has been a storyline in seasons past with her daughter Rayvin going to college, Ray’s tax issues, and a perceived lack of intimacy.

It looked like the longtime lovers were back on track as Karen showed her appreciation for her man.

Karen Huger shows love for her husband Ray Huger

Karen Huger showed love to her husband Ray with a selfie taken in an office. Karen lifted her arms overhead to take the shot, as she appeared elevated while Ray sat.

Karen wore black sunglasses and a black blazer. She sported a diamond cross necklace and matching earrings. As for Ray, his eyes were closed, and he smiled in a light-colored button-down shirt.

Karen tagged her wig specialist, @thehairdoc, in the photos. She also tagged a makeup artist and lash technician named Pretty P. Collins, although neither her makeup nor her lashes were visible underneath her large shades.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you for your love and support Ray❤️ #happyfriday #bookedandblessed#rhop #grateful.”

Karen received love from her Potomac castmate, Wendy Osefo, who gave the photo a like.

Karen shared the snap with her 491k followers on Instagram.

Karen Huger wants Katie Rost to return to Potomac

Karen told Page Six that she would love to see original Potomac Housewife Katie Rost return to the show. Karen was promoting her show Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion when she discussed her friend and former Housewife and mentioned Ray.

Karen said of Ray and Katie, “Ray misses Katie. I’ve had to stay on top of that one! They really enjoy each other a lot.”

Karen revealed she “would love it if Katie came back” and added, “I am so here with open arms.”

Karen continued to sing Katie’s praises, “Her timing and what she will do [on the show] is so authentic to Katie. None of us can duplicate it. None of us can bring what Katie can bring to this group. And it is missed. That’s why she pops up all the time. Because when she comes, it’s like magic.”

A source close to production confirmed there was no plan to bring back Katie.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is now filming.